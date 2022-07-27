9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND Youths in Lundazi Protest Against Partisan Approval of CDF projects

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Feature Politics UPND Youths in Lundazi Protest Against Partisan Approval of CDF...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Party for National Development (UPND) youths in Lundazi staged a protest over the partisan approval of projects under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The youths clad in party regalia consequently locked the town council premises demanding for the reversal of all approved CDF projects under the first quarter of 2022.

UPND District Chairman Henry Ngenda said during a brief that the approval of youths and community projects for cooperatives under the CDF has allegedly been biased towards the Patriotic Front youths.

“ Out of the 38 projects that were approved for the first quarter under the CDF, only four projects were approved for the UPND youths in the district, “he said.

He charged youths have since appealed to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Garry Nkomba to intervene and have the projects reversed.

And addressing UPND youths Lundazi Town Council Secretary Dr Mwansa Mfula assured the angered youths that he will contact the minister so that their demands are met.

He assured that once the projects were reversed his officers will ensure that there was transparency in the approval of projects.

Dr Mwansa also assured of restoring the trust for the local authority by ensuring that workers become nonpartisan and ensure that there was transparency in approving projects.

Recently, government released K 5.1 million being the first quarter under the CDF to Lundazi Town Council.

Previous articleZambia records high HIV/AIDS cases among women

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

UPND Youths in Lundazi Protest Against Partisan Approval of CDF projects

The United Party for National Development (UPND) youths in Lundazi staged a protest over the partisan approval of projects...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DP Interim President Gift Kalumba saddened by hatred at the core of internal wrangles that have engulfed the party

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
Former Democratic Party (DP) interim President Gift Kalumba has observed that personal interests and hatred has been at the core of internal wrangles that...
Read more

HH is either naive or has extreme appetite for dictatorship – Tembo

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
INDEED, in Hakainde Hichilema, we have a President who is either extremely naive or who has an extreme appetite for dictatorship or both, Sean...
Read more

The incarceration of Hon Mumbi Phiri is Politically motivated-Davies Mwila

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
Former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has bemoaned the prolonged incarceration of his former Deputy Mumbi Phiri. Speaking when he visited her today in prison,...
Read more

Remarks that former President Edgar Lungu is ready to be investigated welcome

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 39
The Network for Young People against Violence (NIPAV) has welcome the statement by former President Edgar Lungu that he is ready to be investigated...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.