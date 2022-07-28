Former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo says he has accepted the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold the decision of the Ndola High Court to nullify his election as Kabushi Constituency Member of Parliament.

Mr. Lusambo on Thursday morning finally lost his parliamentary seat for the Kabushi Constituency as the Constitutional Court upheld the decision of the Ndola High Court to declare his election void.

Constitutional Court judge Palan Mulonda, on behalf of others, has ruled that judge Edward Musona cannot be faulted for attributing violence perpetrated by the NATO forces to Lusambo in Ndola’s Skyways and Kabushi wards as he was always present at the scenes of violence.

Positing on his official facebook page after the Constitutional Court ruling, Mr. Lusambo said he fully accepts the outcome of the court process in the Kabushi election petition.

He branded the nullification of his election in the last August poll as a minor setback.

Mr. Lusambo told the people in Kabushi not to be moved saying their choice to elect him shall remain the best.

“We fully accept the outcome of the court process in the Kabushi election petition. We will use this period to restrategize and plan for the next stage of our political participation,” Mr. Lusambo wrote

“We view this as a minor setback in our God’s intentioned plan to serve our people. To our people in Kabushi, do not be moved. Your choice shall remain the best,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo’s post on facebook has received mixed reactions from his followers.

Some people are teasing him for losing his Kabushi Parliamentary seat but others have sympathized with the controversial politician.

“God’s time is the best… I don’t laugh at people who have fallen, no matter how bad they can be. We pass through things for a reason… Just worship God in spirit and in truth… and he will see you through. Thank you,” Bm Israel commented.

Busy Momma wrote:”I might not be your biggest fan, but let me say this, use this time to sober up and introspect and come out of this a better man. May it be well with you in all things ahead of you! God speed.”

“Whatever goes up in this life must surely come down! The once powerful man has met with the real days of the most High. Lesa ni malyotola,” wrote Lwando Brian.

Noritah Mwanza wrote:”The end of the bull dozer. Who knew that such a wonderful day would come for the people of Kabushi constituency? The people of Kabushi have been set free from a thug who terrorized them for the last 6 years. An end has come for a man who overrated himself. Only God is mighty, human beings are fallible. Soon we shall watch how bailiffs will also do their part in the coming months and years. Bulldozer is technically just scrapping metal now.”

“When people fight you publicly. Go totally private and concentrate on your business and family. You have a lot to do for your family and private business Mr Lusambo. God is forever fair and just with every one of us. Wish you good luck,” Joseph Chulu wrote.

Last year, the Ndola High Court nullified the election of Mr Lusambo on grounds of electoral malpractices.

In this matter, United Party for National Development (UPND) losing candidate Bernard Kanengo petitioned Mr Lusambo of the Patriotic Front (PF) citing malpractice before and during the August 12 General elections.

Lusaka High Court Judge Edward Musona sitting in Ndola nullified the seat stating wide spread violence noting that Mr Lusambo did not disassociate himself from his militia group known ‘the Nato Forces’, which was attacking the electorates.

The nullification now paves way for the by-election in Kabushi constituency.