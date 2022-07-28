9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 28, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Chief Mpande dies

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy Chief Mpande dies
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Mpande of the Mambwe people of Senga Hill District in Northern Province has died.

Senga Hill District Commissioner, Jestus Sikazwe  confirmed the death of Chief Mpande in a telephone interview with ZANIS today.

Mr. Sikazwe said the traditional leader died at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka yesterday around 19:30 hours.

He explained that Chief Mpande who ascended to the throne in 2012 has died at the age of 73 years.

Chief Mpande whose name was Mathias Mpande was a minerals economist and served as a lecturer in the school of Mines at the University of Zambia.

Dr. Mpande also served as Deputy Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources as well as Deputy Minister of Education in the MMD government.

Previous articleLivestock theft angers Chavuma farmers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Chief Mpande dies

Chief Mpande of the Mambwe people of Senga Hill District in Northern Province has died. Senga Hill District Commissioner, Jestus...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Livestock theft angers Chavuma farmers

Economy Support Editor - 0
Livestock farmers in Chavuma district in North-western province have expressed worry over the spike in cases of livestock theft in the area. The farmers are now...
Read more

President Hichilema to commission Kafue water Bulk

Economy Support Editor - 1
President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in Kafue district where he is scheduled to commission the 150 million United States dollars Kafue Bulk Water...
Read more

Summit Linking Women Entrepreneurs to Investors to be held in Lusaka on August 3, 2022

Economy Chief Editor - 1
A summit designed to facilitate access to capital financing for women led businesses and women Entrepreneurs will be held on August 3rd in Lusaka. The...
Read more

Government urged to consider reducing further value-added tax on petrol and diesel

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt-based Good governance activist Peter Mulenga has called on the Government to consider reducing further value-added tax on petrol and diesel as way of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.