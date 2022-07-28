Chief Mpande of the Mambwe people of Senga Hill District in Northern Province has died.

Senga Hill District Commissioner, Jestus Sikazwe confirmed the death of Chief Mpande in a telephone interview with ZANIS today.

Mr. Sikazwe said the traditional leader died at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka yesterday around 19:30 hours.

He explained that Chief Mpande who ascended to the throne in 2012 has died at the age of 73 years.

Chief Mpande whose name was Mathias Mpande was a minerals economist and served as a lecturer in the school of Mines at the University of Zambia.

Dr. Mpande also served as Deputy Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources as well as Deputy Minister of Education in the MMD government.