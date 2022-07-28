Patriotic Front (PF) National Chairperson for Commerce Sylvia Chalikosa predicted that commissioning projects that were started by the PF regime will keep President Hakainde Hichilema busy for most part of his first term in office.

Ms. Chalikosa has said the work left by the PF regime has continued to create jobs for many Zambians countrywide.

Ms. Chalikosa’s comment comes as President Hichilema prepares to commission the long awaited 150-million dollar Kafue Bulk Water Supply Project on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation Public Relations Unit, once commissioned, the project is expected to end water blues and challenges of sanitation in most parts of Lusaka and surrounding areas.

The project will benefit mainly residents of Lusaka and will result in the construction of a new raw water abstraction station on the Kafue River.

In a media statement, Ms. Chalikosa, the former Minister of Works and Supply said she was pleased to note that PF initiated projects under the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Administration are bearing fruit as planned.

The former Mpika Central Member of Parliament cited the Kalene Fruit Processing Plant commissioned by President Hichilema as one of many PF initiated projects started by the PF.

“I for one I am very happy to note that PF initiated projects under the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Administration are literally bearing fruit as intended and planned. The Kalene Fruit Processing Plant commissioned by President HH, is one of many more PF initiated projects to come. The Kalene project in Mwinilunga, North Western Province, was started by Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), as part of the PF industrialisation and value addition drive. A similar plant has been set up in Katete, Eastern Province and was commissioned by the practical, hands on Former President ECL, testimony that PF means well for the people of Zambia across all ten Provinces,” Ms. Chalikosa said.

“Other such huge PF projects of national importance include the ZNS Solar Milling Plant in Mpika, Muchinga Province, commenced in 2015 and commissioned by current Minister of Defence, Hon Ambrose Lifuma MP of the UPND Government. The intention of this Solar Milling Plant is to reduce cost of mealie; however this requires timely distribution of maize production inputs which so far has eluded the current Government, as we patiently look forward to the promised K250 bag of fertiliser and K50 bag of mealie meal,” she said.

Ms. Chalikosa said PF we continue to envisage a Zambia for all Zambians without leaving any one behind.

“The Mwomboshi Dam in Chisamba, Central Province commenced in 2016 and commissioned by Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in 2018 is to support crop irrigation and fish farming sectors. For those who care to read, other equally impactful projects left in the pipeline by the PF Government, are readily accessible in the PF manifesto. President HH will be very busy over the most part of his first term in office, commissioning many such important, life changing PF projects, abruptly left at various stages of development,” Ms. Chalikosa.

“In 2018, the PF launched a National Industrial Policy with the vision, “To be an industrialised and competitive nation with a diversified, innovative and globally competitive industrial base, which contributes to sustainable growth and employment creation by 2027.” The Policy also outlined the overall objective “to transform Zambia from a producer and exporter of primary products into a net exporter of value added goods utilising local primary resources with increased citizens’ participation. As such we hope that in addition to the pineapples of Mwinilunga, bananas will also be put to good use at the Kalene Fruit Processing Plant! I take this opportunity to congratulate wholly Zambian owned, Trade Kings Limited, on the award of Best African Manufacturers by the African Union Commission in collaboration with the Africa Business Councils PF we continue to envisage a Zambia for all Zambians leaving no one behind,” she said.