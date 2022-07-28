Red Arrows Striker Ricky Banda is the Zambia Footballer of the Year that he won on a Wednesday night the defending FAZ Super League champions won big at the 2021/2022 FAZ awards Gala in Lusaka.

The 21-year-old striker took home, not one, but two awards, after also winning the Golden Boot for his 16 goals that helped propel Arrows to their second-ever league title.

Banda beat off competition from his former clubmate and defender Tresor Tshibwabwa who is now at Sekhukhune United in South Africa, and ex-Zanaco striker Moses Phiri who moved in Tanzanian champions Young Africans in May.

Joining Banda on the honours list was Arrows boss Chisi Mbewe who took home the FAZ Coach of the Year Award while veteran striker James Chamanga took home the Most Disciplined Player honour.

Power Dynamos midfielder Joshua Mutale, 20 is the FAZ Young Player of The Year and beat off competition from Banda and new Zesco United signing Chipyoka Songa.

And the evening’s other recipients include Mathews Hamalila who won the Referee of The Year and Thomas Kayela who won the Best Assistant Referee Award.

Meanwhile, two Shepolopolo personalities were bestowed with the FAZ Presidential Award.

Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape got one after leading Zambia to a Bronze medal finish at 2022 WAFCON in Morocco and subsequent 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification.

Both milestones were Shepolopolo debuts.

Also honoured was ex-Shepolopolo midfielder Mary Mwakapila who is currently out of the game due to medical reasons.