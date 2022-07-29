By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst

Immediately PF was dislodged from power, all those that used to be vociferous in their criticism of Hakainde Hichilema, at times bordering on insults, vanished in thin air! We have in mind Mumbi Phiri, Edith Nawakwi, Antonio Mwanza, Tutwa Ngulube, Chilufya Tayali, Emmanuel Mwamba, Given Lubinda, Tutwa Ngulubwe, Nkandu Luo, Jean Kapata, Davis Mwila, Steven Kampyongo, Canisius Banda, Cosmo Mumba…….of course, the list goes on and on. Edgar Lungu himself is on record warning he would lock up this Tonga Bull and throw away the keys after winning the elections!

Some of them even quickly announced their retirement from politics due to their imagined fear of reprisals. In their minds, HH was this evil and heartless character who was going to pursue them ruthlessly as they would have done to him and many of us had he lost the elections. Most of us are yet to recover from the gassing which characterized the nation before the elections, the burning of our markets, police brutality, impunity on the part of party cadres, and of course the record-breaking corruption and plunder of national resources, etc.

What transpired yesterday at DEC offices where one Esther Nyawa was summoned to answer a few questions was unacceptable! Tutwa Ngulube was on fire patronizing and demeaning men and women in uniform! “Who is in charge of this nonsense?” he screamed as he exuberantly pointed at them.

Imagine this was happening under the PF regime……..there would have been gnashing of teeth, breaking of limbs, and possibly loss of lives as copious amounts of precious blood seeped into the ground. How was it impossible for Tutwa to conduct himself in a civilized manner befitting his vocation as a lawyer as his fellow learned colleague Frank Tayali had done given the similar circumstances. Of course, we are talking about when HH was summoned to report at Police Headquarters for questioning before he became president.

“I am counsel Tayali, I am escorting my colleague for questioning….” he pronounced in a measured voice with his hands raised.

But lo and behold……PF members always want to do things the savage way as if we are still in the medieval era! Those in government must realise that what happened yesterday wasn’t by sheer accident but absolute design. Despite its litany of crimes against humanity, PF is daily scheming on how to make themselves politically relevant and try to claim back power whenever possible.

Reflecting on this, Nigerian prophet Seer 1 writes, “If UPND continues to give PF the space to practice this type of lawlessness that they exercised today, I see UPND being removed from the office with mass protests and riots. Criminals that were hiding in caves after they lost elections all came out today to hurl insults at the police and the government with impunity and the police were as powerless as a deflated tire.”

Seer 1 further observes that by this time, the criminals have cut deals with law enforcement officers and the judiciary as we have taken long to bring them to book. Whenever they are brought before the law, they will not be afraid knowing that they will not be taken anywhere as they would have been assured of protection after paying them something.

If this isn’t true, where is all this impunity coming from? We would like to end by reminding the president that he’s dealing with crafty and ruthless individuals……doing things the methodical way as he always wants to put it might not just work in his favour.