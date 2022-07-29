9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 29, 2022
Sports
Chipolopolo Battle to Keep CHAN Qualifying Hopes Alive

Chipolopolo Zambia on Saturday host Mozambique at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka in a must win encounter to stay in the hunt for 2022 CHAN qualification.

The first leg match played in Maputo last Sunday finished goalless.

Zambia coach Aljosa Asanovic has declared his team ready for the Mambas.

“This game should be very tough, very tight. We must be very smart in this game at the beginning and at the end,” Asanovic said.

“Don’t forget the game is 90 minutes. Very hard game for us.”

“We must score a goal, this is very important and we should not concede a goal. We are ready for this game,” Asanovic added.

Mozambique landed in Lusaka late on Friday afternoon.

The match will kick off at 15h00.

Winner will advance to next month’s final round where Malawi awaits.

