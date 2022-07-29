9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 29, 2022
Economy
Updated:

Government committed to reduce cost of living

By Chief Editor
Vice President, Mutale Nalumango has assured Zambians that government is doing everything possible to ensure that the cost of living is stabilised.

MRs Nalumango said noted that the cost of living will be stabilized through the various foreign and local investment initiatives that the government is putting in place.

She stated that people should not only focus on how the prices of some commodities have gone up but look at how the economy is stabilising.

The Vice President said this today in Parliament during the Vice President’s question and answer session.

“Government will continue attracting investments and also creating employment for the people so that there can be money in circulation and the impact of the inflation rate will not be felt by the people,” she said.

She said government remains committed to ensuring that people’s incomes are improved through the various empowerment initiatives government is putting in place such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

During the session, Bwacha Member of Parliament, Sydney Muchanga wanted to know what government is doing to ensure that the economy is stabilised owing to the single digit inflation rate.

Mr Muchanga wondered why the inflation rate continues to go down but people’s lives have not been improved.

