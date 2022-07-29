The government yesterday launched three strategies and action plans under the Increased Access to Electricity and Renewable Energy Production (IAEREP ) project aimed at improving the management of the energy sector.

The European Union and COMESA funded project has seen the formulation of the Energy Management Information System, Zambia Power Development Framework and the Energy Sector Strategies.

Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala said the three strategies will transform the energy sector calling on all stakeholders to support the ministry successfully implement the strategies.

ZANIS reports that said Mr. Kapala this in a speech read on his behalf by Ministry of Energy Permanent, Francesca Zyambo in Lusaka today.

Mr. Kapala said the Energy Management Information System has been developed to automate business processes in the ministry and effective monitoring of the performance of the energy sector.

“The successful implementation of the three strategies requires the participation of all relevant stakeholders. Let me therefore implore the private and public sector institutions, the cooperating partners, research institutions, civil society and other key stakeholders to support the Ministry of Energy in the implementation of the strategies, “he said.

He explained that government is alive to the challenges faced by investors in the sector saying the development of the Zambia Power Development Framework, will help improve processes and procedures in the sector, while the Renewable Energy Strategy is set to ensure systematic investment into renewable energy market.

“The new dawn government realizes the importance that the private sector plays in the energy sector. In this regard, my ministry has been working on lessening the burden the investors have previously endured of moving from one office to another enquiring the procedures and the processes for obtaining licences for the power projects,” he said.

And speaking at the same event, Head of Cooperation for the European Union delegation to Zambia and COMESA, Arnaud Borchard said the EU and Zambia have since 2014 worked together in developing the energy sector through various interventions towards a green economy. He disclosed that over K4.2 billion has been invested in the sector citing the rehabilitation of the Kariba dam as one of the many interventions.

Mr. Borchard said the interventions are not only on the country level but regional level stating that EU plans to extend the interventions to other sectors such as water.

“We supporting electricity programme, particularly to increase access in rural areas. And these initiatives are fundamental for enabling a broader, inclusive economic and social development as well as facilitating the emergence of the green economy. Since 2014, we have allocated more than K4.2 billion to the energy sector under our partnership between the EU and Zambia and we are active in all compartments in the energy sector” he said.