An overwhelming number of applicants have surrounded the Zambia Daily Mail Limited offices in Lusaka as printing of the newspapers is being finalized in readiness for distribution.

A check by ZANIS found a crowd of people waiting for the release of the newspapers.

Today’s Newspaper has names of the over 11,000 recruited health workers as announced by the Acting Minister of Health and Chief Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda yesterday.

Natasha Chewe told ZANIS in an interview that she came to wait for the papers at the Zambia Daily Mail officers because she was anxiously waiting to see if her name was in the papers.

She narrated that she is optimistic that her name will be among the successful applicants but was, however, ready to accept the outcome of the result.

“It is a very tough situation having to wait here not knowing if your name is there or not but I just remain positive,” she said.

Another applicant, Gladwell Matakala said he was eagerly waiting for people to check for him.

Mr. Matakala said being unemployed is tough, but expressed gratitude to the government for undertaking the just ended health recruitment exercise.

He said the government should continue on this trajectory, adding that there are many youthful graduates who remain unemployed, with some having lost hope to get into formal employment.

Earlier this year the government embarked on a countrywide recruitment exercise of over 11, 000 health workers to improve delivery of health services in the country, and yesterday, 11, 276 health workers were recruited by the government.