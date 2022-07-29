9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 29, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Health applicants crowd daily mail offices

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Health applicants crowd daily mail offices
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

An overwhelming number of applicants have surrounded the Zambia Daily Mail Limited offices in Lusaka as printing of the newspapers is being finalized in readiness for distribution.

A check by ZANIS found a crowd of people waiting for the release of the newspapers.

Today’s Newspaper has names of the over 11,000 recruited health workers as announced by the Acting Minister of Health and Chief Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda yesterday.

Natasha Chewe told ZANIS in an interview that she came to wait for the papers at the Zambia Daily Mail officers because she was anxiously waiting to see if her name was in the papers.

She narrated that she is optimistic that her name will be among the successful applicants but was, however, ready to accept the outcome of the result.

“It is a very tough situation having to wait here not knowing if your name is there or not but I just remain positive,” she said.

Another applicant, Gladwell Matakala said he was eagerly waiting for people to check for him.

Mr. Matakala said being unemployed is tough, but expressed gratitude to the government for undertaking the just ended health recruitment exercise.

He said the government should continue on this trajectory, adding that there are many youthful graduates who remain unemployed, with some having lost hope to get into formal employment.

Earlier this year the government embarked on a countrywide recruitment exercise of over 11, 000 health workers to improve delivery of health services in the country, and yesterday, 11, 276 health workers were recruited by the government.

Previous article11, 276 newly recruited health workers to be in the papers today

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Health applicants crowd daily mail offices

An overwhelming number of applicants have surrounded the Zambia Daily Mail Limited offices in Lusaka as printing of the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

11, 276 newly recruited health workers to be in the papers today

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Civil Service Commission and the Ministry of Health will today 29th July, 2022 publish the names of 11, 276 newly recruited health workers...
Read more

Multichoice hands over soccer boots and decoders to Copper Queens

General News Chief Editor - 0
MultiChoice Zambia has donated soccer boots and DStv Decoders to all Copper Queens players and members of the Technical Bench following the team's bronze...
Read more

Two Journalists harassed and intimidated outside the High Court grounds

General News Chief Editor - 0
Two Journalists were harassed and intimidated yesterday outside the High Court grounds while on duty covering a case in which a police officer is...
Read more

HH off to Luapula Province for a two working visit

General News Chief Editor - 15
Republican President Hakainde Hichilema is today expected in Luapula Province for a two-day working visit. Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Mighty Mumba says...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.