MultiChoice Zambia has donated soccer boots and DStv Decoders to all Copper Queens players and members of the Technical Bench following the team’s bronze medal finish at the just-ended Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Multichoice Zambia Managing Director, Leah Kooma said the gift was one special way in which the company wanted to appreciate the team for what they have done for the Country.

“As MultiChoice, we are very excited to hand over Zapper Full Combo, DStv decoders which come with a dish kit, a months’ Subscription and women’s football boots to the Copper Queens and coaching staff because we are so proud of what they have achieved,” Kooma said.

“I would like to congratulate the Copper Queens for putting up an incredible performance at the WAFCON 2022. The team has put Zambia on the world map in the football circles and this indeed is Chintu Chabwino Maningi.”

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga said his executive was happy that MultiChoice has continued its partnership with the Copper Queens, having previously come on board with $20,000 to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games preparations.

“Today, they are back to also gift the girls with yet another package to appreciate them for their achievement. We salute MultiChoice for their longstanding support of our game,” Kamanga said.

“We would like to appeal to other corporate bodies to come on board and support women’s football. We have FIFA World Cup preparations coming up ahead and we will be looking to more possible partnership and sponsorship opportunities.”

Copper Queens striker Barbara Banda thanked Multichoice for the gesture.

“This will go a long way in motivating us and we urge other companies to come on board and support us. We are determined to continue making you Multichoice and the country proud,” Banda said.