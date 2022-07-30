Lusaka Central Member of Parliament, Mulambo Haimbe says soon as the process of releasing funds under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is completed , the prevailing water shortage in Bauleni township will a thing of the past.

Mr Haimbe says a number of wards in his constituency had completed making their submissions for CDF funding.

The lawmaker , who is also Minister of Justice, said the priority under the funds is to ensure that problems of water and sanitation in the needy areas like Bauleni compound are tackled so that the people enjoy healthy lives.

Approval of school bursaries and skills training had been received from ward committees which will soon be disbursed, the lawmaker said.

Speaking during a fundraising dinner held at Taj Pamodzi Hotel last evening for the foundation, Mr Haimbe said there is need to use multi approaches so that a number of areas of development support are managed.

And Mr Haimbe said there is a need to harness support from the private sector so as to ease the burden on CDF such as the Mulambo Haimbe Foundation, an initiative he started aimed at helping the needy in society.

“In 2019 myself and close friends felt there was need to help the needy in society as livelihood today is very costly compared to the olden days. The foundation has carried out a number of initiatives in Lusaka targeting the vulnerable such as youth and women to ease their burden,” he said.

And the foundation had managed to partner with local and international organisations to help those in Zambia and Lusaka particularly of which he was proud.

The event’s goal of fundraising was to help address the problem of water affecting most parts of the constituency especially in Malata area of State Lodge under Kabulonga ward 16.

He further said part of the funds will go towards carrying out some significant works to two health facilities of which one of them is the Railways Clinic behind the rail line in Lusaka.

“This is the clinic which is not given much attention but has a huge catchment area right next to the intercity bus terminus. There is a huge population of students and travelers who go there, and it is in need of expansion so it is made habitable as its current location needs an upgrade and other consumables,” Mr Haimbe said.

Speaking earlier, Foundation Executive Director Ephraim Banda thanked the sponsors who have made the works of the foundation succeed.

Mr Banda reiterated the foundation’s commitment to continue working with communities so that their needs are addressed