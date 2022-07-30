9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 30, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

An 80-year-old woman of Masaiti burnt to death by bush fire

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News An 80-year-old woman of Masaiti burnt to death by bush fire
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

An 80-year-old woman of Masaiti on the Copperbelt Province has been burnt to death by bush fire.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has told reporters that Ms. Tera Mario of Chiluka Village sustained multiple burns all over her body in the incident that occurred late on Thursday afternoon.

Brief facts are that last Thursday in the morning the deceased, who lived alone in a thatched house, went on a drinking spree at a nearby tavern and decided to go home later in the afternoon around 15:00 hours.

Ms. Zulu said on her way home she noticed the bush fire spreading towards her home and she is believed to have decided to use a short cut in the process she was caught by the fire and got burned.

She said the source of the fire is not known and no foul play was suspected as relatives requested to bury without conducting postmortem.

Ms. Zulu said Ms. Mario was only discovered around 18.00 hour lying along a path to her home while screaming in pain.

The old woman sadly died whilst locals people were making arrangements to take her to the Hospital.

“Sudden and unnatural death , reported at Kafulafuta police station, Occured on 28/07/22 between 15:00 hours and 19:00 hours at Chiluka Village, Chief Nkambo, Masaiti. In which male Stadwick Mutongo aged 48 , reported that his aunt Tera Mario aged 80 of Chiluka Village died after she was burnt by bush fires and sustained multiple burns all over her body,” Ms. Zulu stated.
“Brief facts are that on 28/07/22 in the morning the deceased female Tera Mario who lived alone in a thatched house went on a drinking spree at a nearby tavern and later in the afternoon around 15:00 hours she left the place in a drunken state and on her way home suspectedly after noticing the bush fire spreading towards her home she decided to use a short cut in the process she was caught by the fire and got burned thereby sustaining multiple burns,” she said.

“She was only discovered around 18.00hrs by a male Frazer Moyo lying along a path to her home while screaming in pain. The old woman sadly died whilst locals people were making arrangements to take her to the Hospital. Police visited the crime scene and found the deceased with multiple burns all over her body and a large area within the village was burnt by bush fires . The source of the fire is not known .No foul play was Suspected hence relatives requested to bury without conducting postmortem. Inquiry file opened,” Ms. Zulu concluded.

Previous articleZambia debt relief pledge clears way for $1.4 billion program, says IMF

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

An 80-year-old woman of Masaiti burnt to death by bush fire

An 80-year-old woman of Masaiti on the Copperbelt Province has been burnt to death by bush fire. Copperbelt Police Commanding...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH worships at Mansa Main Seventh Day Adventist Church

General News Chief Editor - 1
President Hakainde Hichilema today joined congregants at Mansa Main Seventh Day Adventist Church in a worship service where he preached on unity. ...
Read more

Zambia Alliance for Tobacco Control disappointed with government on Tobacco Bills

General News Chief Editor - 1
Zambia Alliance for Tobacco Control (ZATC) Secretary General Teddy Mulenga has expressed disappointment in Government for having tabled the Pro-Tobacco-Industry Tobacco Bill before Parliament...
Read more

Govt welcomes initiatives towards the countries developmental agenda.

General News Chief Editor - 1
Government says it is pleased with professional bodies’ good initiatives of sharing successes and challenges in order to develop lasting solutions towards...
Read more

After CDF allocation, water challenges will a thing of the past in Bauleni – Haimbe

General News Chief Editor - 1
Lusaka Central Member of Parliament, Mulambo Haimbe says soon as the process of releasing funds under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.