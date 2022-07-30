Vice President, Mutale Nalumango says Government will ensure that the road network in Muchinga Province is worked on expeditiously.

Ms Nalumango says the new dawn administration is committed to ensuring that all roads especially those leading to regional markets are improved upon.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Muchinga Province Expo and investment forum website in Lusaka this evening , the Vice President said Muchinga Province’s location gives the region advantage to attract positive investment.

The ports of Beira and Dar – es – Salaam being in close proximity with the province, give the expo leverage to be successful.

The Vice President commended the timing of the expo saying it has coincided with Government resolve to improve the economy through trade and investment.

“This event could not have come at a better time than now, when the New Dawn Administration is focused on turning the economy around,” she said.

Muchinga Provincial Administration who are hosting the event to take place in October next year, Ms Nalumango urged, should learn from other provincial expos that have taken place before.

She urged the administration to work closely with the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) to secure trade and investment from both local and international investors.

The Vice President further urged the organisers of the expo to also hold a Public-Private Sector Dialogue Forum to eliminate bureaucracy and red tape.

“A new culture of doing business must emerge not just in Muchinga Province but across all provinces,” Ms Nalumango said.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga said the expo is in line with the Ministry’s mandate of promoting trade and investment.

Mr. Mulenga said Muchinga Province is endowed with abundant natural resources and investment opportunities which investors can tap into.

In a speech read on his behalf by Acting Permanent Secretary Nalituba Mwale, the minister said the expo will provide an opportunity for the private sector to take center stage.

“As Government, we have a desire of having an economy that is driven by the private sector to ensure sustainability,” he said.

And Muchinga Province Minister, Henry Sikazwe said it is high time the much talked about investment potential is actualised in order to create jobs for the people.

Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba speaking people in Mpika said the initiative should have come to Muchinga Province earlier.

The launch of the Muchinga Province Investment Forum and Expo 2023 website marks the beginning of events leading up to the showpiece which will be held in October 2023.