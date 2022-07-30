9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 30, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Government will ensure that the road network in Muchinga Province is worked on expeditiously-VEEP

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Rural News Government will ensure that the road network in Muchinga Province is worked...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President, Mutale Nalumango says Government will ensure that the road network in Muchinga Province is worked on expeditiously.

Ms Nalumango says the new dawn administration is committed to ensuring that all roads especially those leading to regional markets are improved upon.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Muchinga Province Expo and investment forum website in Lusaka this evening , the Vice President said Muchinga Province’s location gives the region advantage to attract positive investment.

The ports of Beira and Dar – es – Salaam being in close proximity with the province, give the expo leverage to be successful.

The Vice President commended the timing of the expo saying it has coincided with Government resolve to improve the economy through trade and investment.

“This event could not have come at a better time than now, when the New Dawn Administration is focused on turning the economy around,” she said.

Muchinga Provincial Administration who are hosting the event to take place in October next year, Ms Nalumango urged, should learn from other provincial expos that have taken place before.

She urged the administration to work closely with the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) to secure trade and investment from both local and international investors.

The Vice President further urged the organisers of the expo to also hold a Public-Private Sector Dialogue Forum to eliminate bureaucracy and red tape.

“A new culture of doing business must emerge not just in Muchinga Province but across all provinces,” Ms Nalumango said.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga said the expo is in line with the Ministry’s mandate of promoting trade and investment.

Mr. Mulenga said Muchinga Province is endowed with abundant natural resources and investment opportunities which investors can tap into.

In a speech read on his behalf by Acting Permanent Secretary Nalituba Mwale, the minister said the expo will provide an opportunity for the private sector to take center stage.

“As Government, we have a desire of having an economy that is driven by the private sector to ensure sustainability,” he said.

And Muchinga Province Minister, Henry Sikazwe said it is high time the much talked about investment potential is actualised in order to create jobs for the people.

Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba speaking people in Mpika said the initiative should have come to Muchinga Province earlier.

The launch of the Muchinga Province Investment Forum and Expo 2023 website marks the beginning of events leading up to the showpiece which will be held in October 2023.

Previous articleHH direccts Constituency Development Fund Committees to start implementing projects

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Government will ensure that the road network in Muchinga Province is worked on expeditiously-VEEP

Vice President, Mutale Nalumango says Government will ensure that the road network in Muchinga Province is worked on expeditiously. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Relocation of Chirundu district from Lusaka to Southern province progressing well

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Lusaka and Southern Province administrations have advanced processes of handing over and receiving of Chirundu district from Lusaka back to Southern Province. Lusaka Province Permanent...
Read more

Headman calls for use of Organic fertilizers to protect the soil

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Headman Nkondola of Nkondola Village in Chongwe District has called for utilization of more organic fertilizers for their crops to get better...
Read more

UPND youths regret slow development in Eastern Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
United Party for National Development (UPND) youths in the Eastern Province say it is regrettable that Eastern Province lagged in development for the past...
Read more

Do not stigmatize menstrual hygiene – DC

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
A senior Government official in Senga Hill District in Northern Province has urged people to take menstrual hygiene as a normal factor. District Commissioner, Jestus...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.