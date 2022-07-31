President Hakainde Hichilema this morning toured selected stands at this year’s 94 Zambia Agriculture and Commercial show in Lusaka.

Mr. Hichilema made his first stop at the Cotton Board of Zambia stand, before proceeding to the agriculture demo plots where different agriculture products are being showcased.

ZANIS reports that the President has also visited the livestock section where a variety of livestock are being showcased.

The Head of State then proceeded to the China pavilion hall where different Chinese companies are also showcasing their different products.

Meanwhile, scores of show goers cheered him on and took selfies with him at selected points of the route.

The President is later this afternoon scheduled to officially open the agriculture and commercial show in the main arena.

This year’s 94 agriculture and commercial show is being celebrated under the theme Innovations through Technology, technology transforms businesses.