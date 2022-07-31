By Dr Lubinda Haabazoka

When President Hakainde Hichilema was arrested over the Mongu incident, I did not sleep that night. I saw the way Gary Nkombo was beaten and the stand off that happened until HH was finally located and arrested.

The person they were arresting was not just a person I knew from newspapers but it’s a person I personally knew and I was very convinced that he was not capable of treason. All his actions were just politics and a contest for popularity then.

Despite the situation of threatened Security, I was the first person to issue a statement against the arrest HH! This even gave courage to the catholics who issued a statement the following day! Those who were less than 18 years old by that time can go through the archives of the Mast Newspaper. The article was under the heading – “Do not fight those who can’t fight back”. The article condemned the arrest of HH and the suspension of UPND MPs! Some of the people that supported HH’s arrest are even serving in his government today!

In a similar situation today, I ask that we set aside differences that may exist and release Hon Mumbi Phiri. She is a grand mother and has health issues! We can’t arrest a person and keep them in suspense in the cells!

God will always give us that which we seek! But Gid is very particular on how we use that which he grants us. Authority should be used to improve people’s lives. Authority should be used to to unite people. Mumbi Phiri has not served in government for some time now. She can’t fight back! She has no authority. It’s of no use to treat her like that! If indeed she is guilty, a speedy trail is very important so that we prove to citizens that she is not being just victimised.

Most of the times people that will destroy leaders are those that surround him. There has to be a voice of reason even in times when we feel revenge is the best thing to happen.

When a society disintegrates into people releasing nudes of suspected government officials, it means the appetite for revenge and causing irreparable damage to others is at its highest!

Those in government should fix the decay in society. It’s their responsibility! To a leader and even to a citizen, there is no such things as PF or UPND or Socialist. These articles I have written before during MMD, PF and now under UPND! Let us search our conscious as a nation!

No wonder I don’t like going to church in Zambia. The hypocrisy is just too much! We bow down and pray to God with one eye open looking for whom to attack. Who to bring down next time! Let’s learn from United Arab Emirates. A country that seeks genuine greatness! A country that puts wealth creation and citizen empowerment at the top and not seeking to destroy wealth created by others!

You can hate me for what I have written but at least my conscious is clear! I will always stand for unity and love in the motherland! This is my country. It’s the only place no one can deport me from!!!

So my advice is that lets release Hon Mumbi Phiri! She can’t run away! She is an elderly woman! She retired from politics! Of what harm is she? She is a woman you were in parliament with! Someone you know? How do you want to be treated when you leave office?

The best people to get advice from are not that you are found with. In government it all becomes about self preservation. When parties just go into government, they are very popular. But Zambians can betray. When the number of injustices increase, they switch! Whoever thought Unip or MMD would lose porpularity? Who ever thought the mighty PF would lose elections? Citizens are selfish. It’s all about them! So let’s concentrate on them and leave Mumbi Phiri alone! Zambia has great potential and there are a lot of things we can do to galvanise more support for the leadership!

Knowledge speaks but wisdom listens…

Have a lovely Sunday