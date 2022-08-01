Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo has urged farmers in North-Western Province to increase the production of fruits to meet the capacity of the newly commissioned fruit processing factory in Mwinilunga District.

Mr Mtolo said in an interview that, farmers should take advantage of the factory to grow various fruits as the facility is able to process different types of fruits.

Mr Mtolo says the Kalene Hills Fruit Processing Factory that has been set up by the Industrial Development Corporation -IDC-, will also help to enhance value addition to fruits hence contributing to the growth of the fruit industry as it provides farmers with a ready market.

He has further challenged private investors to emulate IDC and invest in similar ventures around the country, and be able to contribute to the country’s economy growth.

Last week President Hakainde Hichilema commissioned the the K130 million multi fruit processing Kalene Hills Fruit Factory in Mwinilunga district.

The fruit plant is 100 percent Zambian-owned business being developed by IDC.

The plant will process a variety of fruits and Other farm produce such as beans, groundnuts and tomatoes using small scale farmers as suppliers. Basically there will be value addition.

This smart investment will contribute to changing the economic face of Mwinilunga, the North Western Province and Zambia at large.