9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 1, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

North-Western farmers urged to grow more fruits

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy North-Western farmers urged to grow more fruits
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo has urged farmers in North-Western Province to increase the production of fruits to meet the capacity of the newly commissioned fruit processing factory in Mwinilunga District.

Mr Mtolo said in an interview that, farmers should take advantage of the factory to grow various fruits as the facility is able to process different types of fruits.

Mr Mtolo says the Kalene Hills Fruit Processing Factory that has been set up by the Industrial Development Corporation -IDC-, will also help to enhance value addition to fruits hence contributing to the growth of the fruit industry as it provides farmers with a ready market.

He has further challenged private investors to emulate IDC and invest in similar ventures around the country, and be able to contribute to the country’s economy growth.

Last week President Hakainde Hichilema commissioned the  the K130 million multi fruit processing Kalene Hills Fruit Factory in Mwinilunga district.

The fruit plant is 100 percent Zambian-owned business being developed by IDC.

The plant will process a variety of fruits and Other farm produce such as beans, groundnuts and tomatoes using small scale farmers as suppliers. Basically there will be value addition.

This smart investment will contribute to changing the economic face of Mwinilunga, the North Western Province and Zambia at large.

Previous articleMaid held as a suspect in the murder of Professor Krikor

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

North-Western farmers urged to grow more fruits

Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo has urged farmers in North-Western Province to increase the production of fruits to meet the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The looming copper crunch and why recycling can’t fix it

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Copper could rival oil as a national energy security concern for some countries. Mining.com reports that in 2021, global electric vehicle sales hit 6.6 million...
Read more

The World Bank Group calls for a quick agreement on the specifics of deep debt relief for Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 6
World Bank Group President David Malpass has however urged the Creditor Committee to reach a quick agreement on the specifics of deep debt relief...
Read more

Our forefathers fought wars, now our war is against poverty – HH

Economy Support Editor - 9
 President Mr Hakainde Hichilema has assured the people of Luapula Province that government will address the low power supply the province experiences, currently. President Hichilema...
Read more

President Hichilema tours stands at ZACS

Economy Support Editor - 2
President Hakainde Hichilema this morning toured selected stands at this year’s 94 Zambia Agriculture and Commercial show in Lusaka. Mr. Hichilema made his first stop...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.