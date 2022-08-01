9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 1, 2022
PRO’S HIT LIST: Klings Scores, Mwepu and Patson Wrap-up Pre-Season

Here are selected briefs from league and pre-season action involving our overseas-based stars.

=SERBIA
Midfielder Klings Kangwa scored leaders and defending champions  Red Star Belgrade’s second goal in the 64th minute of Saturday’s 6-0 home win over winless and bottom-placed Radnik Surdulica.
He was substituted in the 79th minute after netting his second goal from four games played for his new club since his off-season move from Russian club Arsenal Tula.


=DENMARK
-Midtjylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 66th minute of Midtjylland’s 5-1 away win over Odense on Friday but was not on target.

-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes of promoted AC Horsens’ 0-0 away draw at AAB on Sunday to remain unbeaten after three games played.
Horsens are second and tied on 7 points with leaders Silkeborg.

=USA
Defender Aime Mabika was an unused substitute in Inter Miami’s 4-4 home draw against FC Cincinnati on Sunday.


=SCOTLAND
-Rangers:  Striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 away win over Livingston on the opening day of the Premiership.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes for his new club on Saturday in a 0-0 home draw against Arbroath.

=ENGLAND
-Leicester City: Leicester wrapped up their pre-season friendly schedule with a 1-0 home win over Spanish club Sevilla on Sunday.
Striker Patson Daka was not on target in a match he came on in the 68th minute.

-Brighton: Brighton also hosted Spanish opposition in their last pre-season game over the weekend.

They beat Espanyol 5-0 on Saturday in a match Chipolopolo captain and midfielder Enock Mwepu started but was not on target and was later substituted in the 55th minute.

Previous articleAsanovic Laments Chipolopolo’s CHAN Exit

