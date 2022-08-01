Local Government Service Commission Chairperson Ackson Sejani says the Commission has given time to Lusaka City Council workers that do not have qualification to rewrite their Grade 12.

Mr Sejani says about 53 workers were found without full Grade 12 certificates in the Audit conducted by the Commission.

He desclosed that if the affected staff do not rewrite as soon as possible, they will be removed from their positions.

Mr Sejani said this is being done in accordance with the law that requires that division One to three should poses the required qualifications.

And, Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba says the council will ensure that all the 500 division four employees whose contracts have been terminated are paid soon.

Ms. Mwamba, however disclosed that the workers had entered into a verbal contract with the local authority that can be terminated at any time.

Last month, the Commission Chairperson Ackson Sejani said that the Lusaka City Council has 1 224 divisions, and 1 to 3 staff in the register and that 41 extra staff are on the payroll but do not appear in the register.

Mr. Sejani disclosed that the audit revealed that 1 171 employees have requisite qualifications, while 53 do not have the qualifications as required by law.

He said 46 out of the 53 members of staff are holding senior management positions.

Mr. Sejani said the audit also showed that 7 members of staff do not have Grade 12 certificates and further said the council employed 331 officers in division 3 as cashiers and revenue collectors illegally without approval by the Commission.

Mr. Sejani said the Commission also found that over 100 employees have not been confirmed for as long as 17 years but are fully qualified.

He said 18 officers are currently on suspension, while 40 went on study leave