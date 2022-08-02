9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Chilufya, Fashion and Klings on Mid-Week UEFA CL Duty

It is a busy mid-week for three Chipolopolo stars that will be in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League third round, first leg qualifying action for their respective clubs over the next 48 hours.

Midfielder Edward Chilufya is part of Danish club Midtjylland’s 23-mermber team that is in Portugal to face Benfica on Tuesday evening.

Also in away action tonight are Rangers who have made the short flight across the North Sea to Belgium to play Union Saint Gilloise.

Striker Fashion Sakala is part of the travelling party for that third round, first leg tie.

Wednesday will see midfield midfielder Klings Kangwa making his UEFA Champions League debut when his new club Red Star Belgrade hosts Armenia giants Pyunik.

Kangwa joined the Serbian champions in the off-season from Russian club Arsenal Tula.

The final legs are set for August 9-10 that will see the overall winners advance to the pre-group stage playoffs.

