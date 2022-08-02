9.5 C
General News
Updated:

Reduced fuel prices elates motorists

By Chief Editor
The Energy Regulation Board ( ERB )’s move to adjust the pump price has elated most motorists in Zimba Town, Southern Province.

Last evening, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa announced the reduction of petrol price at K3.56 and K3 .14 for diesel effective mid-night last night.

The price of Kerosene too has reduced to K16.09 from K18.93 respectively.

The motorist interviewed expressed happiness at the development.

Among these is Mr John Chuma, a driver, who said that he is happy that the reduction in fuel price saying the development will soon reduce the commodity prices in the area.

“This reduction in fuel pump prices is a good move by Government and I commended it,” he said.

His counterpart , Robert Mwiinga, too, welcomed the reduction saying more people would able to manage and afford to travel in public transport.

“K3 plus makes a difference, because if for example, I have a K50 am assured of two liters to take passengers that go to nearby places,” he said.

Another motorist, Mutinta Choongo is optimistic that the reduction in fuel prices will help to reduce in bus fares.

ERB Board Chairperson Bowa attributed to downwards trends in fuel prices on the international market.

Mr. Bowa adds that the reduction is triggered by the stability of the local currency, the Kwacha on the foreign exchange market.

Petrol is now costing K23.19 ngwee from K26.75 Ngwee and diesel at K24.87 Ngwee from K28.01 Ngwee.

  1. Just hope this has to do with the prevailing situation.. Kwacha and international markets….. not with the impending by election in Kabushi….it happened with the Kabwata. Just saying…as a motorist it’s some relief… but let’s not get new reasons why it will go up again by the likes of Kawana.

