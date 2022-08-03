By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst

“Go and ask for money from your father! You don’t know where he is?” their uncles would say each time they asked for money for school.

Enough was enough! The kids couldn’t take it anymore. They devised a plan to hide their clothes under their uniforms and pretend to be going to school. Once they were safely away from any inquisitive eye, they shade off their uniforms and dumped them in a drainage along with their books.

They walked for a while farthest away from the main road until they found pylons extending beyond their vision into the bush. Somebody once told them they went all the way to Kitwe…….a big city with so many people, tall buildings, and lots of cars. They decided to follow the pylons. As signs of civilization disappeared from their sight, they stumbled upon a gang smoking something which produced an awful smell.

“You two! Where do you think you are going?” They asked as they charged at them. “You’ve run away from home, we shall take you to the police……”

Of course, that was the last thing they wanted to hear…….they took flight immediately. Unfortunately, the girl couldn’t keep up with his speed. They somehow lost each other somewhere along the way. He ran faster and faster without bothering to check behind. He decided to slow down as he seemed to run out of steam. In no time, he came to a highway. Fast-moving vehicles were heading in opposite directions.

As darkness fast replaced the day, he got to the fringes of the city where he saw several factories. He resumed running until he got into the city. Streets were clogged with traffic and people seemed to be coming and going, nonstop. They all seemed to be happy. He froze on the spot momentarily, hands clasped at the back of his head unsure of what to do next. It was only then he realised his dear sister was missing, pangs of hunger notwithstanding. It suddenly hit him hard. He burst out crying, hysterically.

“Why are you crying daddy?” he heard some sweet-sounding voices behind him. He didn’t see them coming. They were skimpily dressed women with red stuff on their lips as if they had been drinking blood. They cuddled him lovingly as they wiped off his tears. After recounting his ordeal to them, they whispered something among themselves and smiled.

“Don’t worry, we’ll get you something nice to eat…..” one of them assured as they walked him away.

They took him to a café and got him chicken and chips. One of them disappeared leaving him with the other. She came back after a while and whispered to a friend, “Ya pasa….” Considering her excitement, he concluded they had found somewhere nice for him to stay.

“Come, let’s go” they beckoned him.

They followed an alley and stopped at a big black gate and knocked. Someone opened the gate and asked them to walk in quickly. He wanted to bolt upon seeing the uniform but they assured him he was just an ordinary guard. They took him to a dimly lit room and asked him to lie on cardboard that they had prepared on the floor. They started playing with his body and slowly stripped him off.

“I think he’s ready now….” The skinny one whispered to the other.

They took turns in doing terrible ‘things’ to him. Suddenly, there was a loud bang on the door.

“It’s time up!” the guard said, gruffly.

The ladies quickly dusted themselves and asked him to dress up. They gave him K5 and directed him where he could find street kids as they vanished into the night. He moved around aimlessly until he found a group of street kids huddled together at one of the shops. It was freezing. They covered themselves with cardboard and sacks. He sat down and then slowly slipped in.

“Try this,” one of them offered him a small bottle with a clear substance in it. “It’ll keep you warm….”

He drew it to his mouth without thinking. He felt giddy and drowsy……The burning sensation quickly spread to other parts of his body. He nodded off, immediately. He was awakened by the chartering voices and the shuffling of feet. He had slept like a baby. He was itching in his shorts. He had bruises and tiny pimples on his private parts. The more he scratched, the more painful it became.

In our next offering, we look at a STREET KID REJECTED BY A RICH FATHER!