Permanent Secretary for Special Duties at Cabinet Office, Patrick Mucheleka says the recruitment of teachers and health workers will improve service delivery in the education and health sectors.

Mr. Mucheleka said government wants to improve the quality of life for the Zambian people especially in rural areas where the services of the newly deployed staff are needed most.

He stated that health and education are key sectors to the country’s development hence the decision by the new administration to have them prioritized.

“We are talking about 30, 000 teachers employed, added to that is over 11, 000 health workers and this is education and health improvement,” he said.

Mr. Mucheleka said this when he visited the office of the District Education Board Secretary in Kasama to check on the deployment process.

Mr. Mucheleka said the deployment of teachers and health workers will also result in increased economic activities in rural communities.

He noted that people in the respective areas have an opportunity to venture into businesses that will benefit the newly employed workers.

“Our people in these areas can even build houses which the teachers and nurses can rent,” he said

Mr. Mucheleka further said the transparency exhibited during the recruitment process is evidence of government’s commitment to create a corruption-free environment.

And Kasama District Education Board Secretary, Andrew Chipili said the district has received 394 teachers compared to seven in the last recruitment exercise.

Mr. Chipili informed the Permanent Secretary that the deployment of the teachers to various schools is on course.

He said the new teachers are expected to be at their respective stations before September 5, 2022 when schools re-open for the third term.

“We are now giving them introductory letters to go and report to their stations before September 5th when schools open,” Mr. Chipili said.