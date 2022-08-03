9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Shepolopolo Star Kundananji Talks About Madrid CFF Move

Shepolopolo Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji has expressed her joy after clinching a big move to Spanish top side Madrid CFF.

Kundananji on Monday joined Madrid from fellow Spanish club SD Eibar.

In a phone interview, Kundananji declared herself ready for Madrid task ahead of the 2022/23 Spanish Primera División.

“I am so happy to join Madrid CFF. I am so happy to still play this season in the first division,” Kundananji said.

Kundananji played for BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan prior to joining Eibar last year

“It is my dream to play in this first division for a long time. So, I need to play in this first division for many years. I am so happy.”

“I am glad that I am here at Madrid CCF and my expectation is that I know it’s going to be hard so I just have to work hard and fight,” Kundananji said.

Kundananji, who was part of Shepolopolo’s Olympics team in Japan, last year represented Zambia in October in a 3-2 WAFCON qualifier win over Malawi in a match she scored a brace to elp Zambia advance to the final qualifying stage where theymet Namibia..

But she conspicuously missed the just ended 2022 Africa Cup in Morocco where Shepolopolo won bronze.
Previous articleHH calls for repackaging of African tourism sector as he cuts short his Tanzanian visit

