Lufwanyama District Commissioner, Justine Mwalikwa has urged the census committee members not to recruit anyone who is on government payroll at the expense of unemployed youths.

Mr. Mwalikwa who is also the District Census Committee Chairperson says his office is aware of many people especially teachers who have applied for recruitment despite being on the payroll.

Mr. Mwalikwa said this when he addressed about one thousand people who turned up for recruitment in the ongoing census enumerators programme in the district.

He stated that one of the recruitment guidelines stipulates that people who are on the payroll should not be considered.

Mr. Mwalikwa emphasized that the programme is meant for those who are not in any active employment stating that the district committee will be strict to ensure that such candidates are disqualified.

Meanwhile, Mwinilunga District Census Recruitment Committee Chairperson, Harrison Kamuna has implored members of the committee to carry out the recruitment exercise in a transparent and professional manner.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Kamuna said the Census exercise is a sensitive and critical undertaking whose results feed in key governance decision making.

He said it is therefore important that only suitable and competent youths are recruited for the exercise in order to guarantee quality and accurate data collection from the field.

“This is what will inform government on how much resources it should allocate towards social and developmental activities,” he said.

Mr. Kamuna was speaking when he addressed hundreds of youths who turned up to write the 2022 national census aptitude tests at Mwinilunga Boarding Secondary School today.

Meanwhile, Mr Kamuna said the 2022 Census is equally one of the ways through which government is empowering local youths through temporal jobs.

He said every youth should be given an opportunity to write the test so that they can have an equal chance to participate in the exercise.

“If you are a teacher, or a nurse, stay away from this recruitment exercise, you will be identified and dealt with accordingly,” said Mr Kamuna.

Mwinilunga district is expected to recruit and train 319 enumerators and supervisors to collect data across 13 Zones in the area.