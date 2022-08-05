9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 5, 2022
Economy
Updated:

NAPSA needs competition, new civil servants should contribute to PSPF-Hikaumba

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Movement for Democratic Change MDC, an alliance partner of the UPND has proposed that the recently recruited 41,772 teachers and health workers should make their contributions to the Public Service Pension Fund PSPF instead of NAPSA.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, MDC Vice President – Political Leonard Hikaumba said the Public Service Pension Fund has been depleted of new capital injection as most civil servants are making their pension contributions to NAPSA which now has a large number to cope with.

Mr Hikaumba said there is need to give NAPSA a competitor in pension administration hence the party’s proposal for government to consider placing the newly recruited civil servants under the Public Service Pension Fund.

Mr Hikaumba explained that having more civil servants make contributions to PSPF will give the institution more life and also reduce on complexity of making adjustments to NAPSA due to the large database of beneficiaries.

He said NAPSA has increasingly been seen to have challenges in copying with the large number of beneficiaries, as such, taking the newly recruited teachers and health workers to PSPF will ease this burden.

“We would like to suggest that the newly recruited teachers and health workers should contribute to the Public Service Pension Fund instead of being members of NAPSA. PSPF has been depleted of new capital injection because all government workers who are newly recruited are becoming members of NAPSA” Mr Hikaumba said.

And Mr Hikaumba said the professional conduct of police when former first lady Esther Lungu appeared for questioning at the Drug Enforcement Commission is highly commendable, unlike the overzealous conduct they exhibited in the past in similar cases.

He said the questioning was incident free as the police ensure that they maintained law and order, calling on the top command to uphold this professionalism and rise above vices that tarnished their image.

