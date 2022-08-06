9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 6, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Mumbi Phiri to Appear in Court on October 3rd-Kawana

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines Mumbi Phiri to Appear in Court on October 3rd-Kawana
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Information and Media Director of Media Thabo Kawana says Mumbi Phiri has been cause listed and is scheduled to appear in Court on October 3rd 2022.

After spending half a year in filthy Zambian prison without trial Ms Phiri will finally appear in court according to an announcement made by Mr Kawana when he made an appearance on Radio Phoenix Let the People Talk.

Mr Kawana has since urged Zambians not to make noise about Ms Phiri’s staying in jail without a court appearance for “only” six months because others have been in detention for five years.

“Ms Phiri has been Cause Listed (her case has been scheduled in the courts) for October 3 so it’s wrong to say her stay is political,” he said.

Mr Kawana said making a comparison of Phiri´s more than six months stay without trial in frail health condition to that of President Hakainde Hichilema´s 127 days in jail without trial was also widely condemned.

He said the comparison between the two is misplaced because Hichilema was a “political” detainee while he referred to Ms Phiri as a “murder” suspect.

Pressure has attracted local and the international community for the ailing former Deputy Secretary General of the Patriotic Front (PF) to be taken to court or released for lack of case.

And PF leaders Given Lubinda, Miles Sampa, Emmanuel Mwamba, Lubinda Habazoka, Nickson Chilangwa, and others such as Sean Tembo, Laura Miti, Brebner Changala and Jackson Silavwe have demanded for her release if the State did not have sufficient evidence against her.

By the time she appears in court in the next two months, Ms Phiri in severely bad health would have been detained for a full nine months, a quarter short of a year.

The Zambian Civil Society including the Diplomatic community that vocalized against human rights abuses under President Edgar Lungu have ostensibly remained silent over Ms Phiri, a grandmother and wife.

Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, one of the sympathisers of Ms Phiri as a Central Committee Member today said although October is far, it is good that she will finally have a day in court that could possibly lead to a release.

Meanwhile Mr Kawana has stated that the Drug Enforcement Commission Director General Mary Chirwa is not going anywhere as government is not interested in watching pornography.

He added that women in Zambia suffer double punishment, even animals are against Gender Based Violence (GBV) and anyone calling for firing of Ms Chirwa is liable for GBV.

“Honestly have been looking for her video but not seeing it,” he said

Previous articleACC arrest an Oil Exports Manager of Surya Energy Limited Exports over K4,000.00 bribe to ERB Officer

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Mumbi Phiri to Appear in Court on October 3rd-Kawana

The Ministry of Information and Media Director of Media Thabo Kawana says Mumbi Phiri has been cause listed and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hakainde Hichilema salutes Finish Government

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
President Hakainde Hichilema has appreciated the efforts and contributions that the Finish government played in maintaining peace and unity during the country’s 2021...
Read more

Unemployment levels worrying-ZCTU

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) in Muchinga Province has expressed worry with the unemployment levels in the country. ZCTU Muchinga...
Read more

ACC closes in on a case where UTH was supplied with faulty Intensive Care Unit ventilators

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has closed in on a case where the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) was supplied with faulty Intensive Care Unit (ICU)...
Read more

Over 7,000 Candidates sit for aptitude test in Ndola

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
Over 7,000 applicants who were shortlisted by the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA) turned up at Kansenshi combined school in Ndola to sit for the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.