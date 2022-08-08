Green Buffaloes are a game away from the final of the COSAFA Zone qualifiers of the 2022 CAF Women Champions League tournament.

Buffaloes on Sunday opened their COSAFA zone qualifiers with a resounding 4-1 Group B win over Young Buffaloes of eSwatini at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban where the playoffs are being held from August 7-13.

Shepolopolo’s 2022 WAFCON star midfielder Ireen Lungu scored a brace and opened Buffaloes account in the 33rd minute.

Helen Chanda added the second goal in the 42nd minute to send Buffaloes two-nil into halftime.

Shepolopolo defender Anita Mulenga added the third goal in the 67th minute and Lungu completed her brace in the 85th minute.

Buffaloes need one more win in their final Group B match on August 9 over Comoros champions Olympique de Moroni to advance to the final of the six-team COSAFA zone qualifiers final.

“The game that we played yesterday is in the past now so we have to focus on the next game that we are playing tomorrow,” Lungu said.

“All I can ask from the girls is to push more in today’s training so that we are ready for tomorrow’s game.”

Buffaloes are chasing their first COSAFA zone qualifiers final appearance after losing in the 2021 semifinal of the inaugural playoffs last year when current CAF Women’s Champions League title holders Mamelodi Sundown of South Africa beat them 1-0.

The second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League is back in North Africa with Morocco hosting it at the end of the year after Egypt staged the 2021 tournament.