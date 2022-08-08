9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 8, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Govt calls for PPP in providing education services in correctional facilities

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Govt calls for PPP in providing education services in correctional facilities
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has called for public private partnership ( PPP ) in the provision of quality education in correctional facilities throughout the country .

Ndola District Commissioner (DC) Joseph Phiri says this is because the responsibility to look after inmates cannot be left to

government alone but needs participation of the private sector as key strategic stakeholders.

Speaking when he witnessed the handover of 30 desks donated to Insakwe reformatory school for female juveniles by three civic organizations (NGOs) in Ndola, Mr. Phiri observed that the youthful population in the country is posing a growing challenge for essential services such as vocational skills training.

“ The youthful population is overwhelming as the government has to meet the prerequisites such as teaching aids, teachers, and infrastructure. Even at this girl’s reformatory school (Insakwe), it equally needs expansion infrastructure to enable the facility to deliver quality education to juveniles who have come in conflict with the

law,” he said.

He has since commended the NGO’s for supplementing government efforts in providing desks to the girl’s juvenile reformatory school.

Meanwhile, Education Hope Foundation (EHF) Executive Director Charles Mubambe has disclosed that from the assessment undertaken by the

organization in 2020, came to the realization that Insakwe and Nakambala reformatory schools have no desks conducting class lessons tedious for them.

The situation prompted the EHF to partner with HITACHI Limited and Devorah foundation to launch the “buy a desk” campaign to make the juvenile classroom environment conducive for learning.

Mr Mubambe stressed that the provision of quality education under the correctional service is critical for the inmate because it reinforces the rehabilitation and reformation process of inmates to reintegrate into society after serving their sentences.

Acting District Social Welfare Officer Stassia Choompa said the Insakwe reformatory school has a population of 11 children out of which some are school-going children while some have completed and are undertaking skill training examined by TAVETA.

Ms. Choompa said the facility is in dire need of a workshop and classroom block to deliver quality training.

Previous articleNew Reduced Bus Fares are non-negotiable-Transport

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Govt calls for PPP in providing education services in correctional facilities

The government has called for public private partnership ( PPP ) in the provision of quality education in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

New Reduced Bus Fares are non-negotiable-Transport

General News Chief Editor - 3
Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has called on relevant authorities to deal with those who are rejecting the newly announced bus fares. Commenting on...
Read more

The Convention on Wetlands appoints Dr Musonda Mumba as Secretary General

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Standing Committee of the Convention on Wetlands has appointed Dr Musonda Mumba as the new Secretary General of the Convention. Dr Mumba will...
Read more

PF condemns Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

General News Chief Editor - 13
Opposition PF Acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa says US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan is offensive and unacceptable. Mr Chilangwa said the provocative...
Read more

President Hakainde Hichilema in Monze on One day working Visit

General News Chief Editor - 3
President Hakainde Hichilema is in Monze district, Southern Province to attend the Lwiindi-Lwanza traditional ceremony of the Lundwe people of Bweengwa area in Chief...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.