The government has called for public private partnership ( PPP ) in the provision of quality education in correctional facilities throughout the country .

Ndola District Commissioner (DC) Joseph Phiri says this is because the responsibility to look after inmates cannot be left to

government alone but needs participation of the private sector as key strategic stakeholders.

Speaking when he witnessed the handover of 30 desks donated to Insakwe reformatory school for female juveniles by three civic organizations (NGOs) in Ndola, Mr. Phiri observed that the youthful population in the country is posing a growing challenge for essential services such as vocational skills training.

“ The youthful population is overwhelming as the government has to meet the prerequisites such as teaching aids, teachers, and infrastructure. Even at this girl’s reformatory school (Insakwe), it equally needs expansion infrastructure to enable the facility to deliver quality education to juveniles who have come in conflict with the

law,” he said.

He has since commended the NGO’s for supplementing government efforts in providing desks to the girl’s juvenile reformatory school.

Meanwhile, Education Hope Foundation (EHF) Executive Director Charles Mubambe has disclosed that from the assessment undertaken by the

organization in 2020, came to the realization that Insakwe and Nakambala reformatory schools have no desks conducting class lessons tedious for them.

The situation prompted the EHF to partner with HITACHI Limited and Devorah foundation to launch the “buy a desk” campaign to make the juvenile classroom environment conducive for learning.

Mr Mubambe stressed that the provision of quality education under the correctional service is critical for the inmate because it reinforces the rehabilitation and reformation process of inmates to reintegrate into society after serving their sentences.

Acting District Social Welfare Officer Stassia Choompa said the Insakwe reformatory school has a population of 11 children out of which some are school-going children while some have completed and are undertaking skill training examined by TAVETA.

Ms. Choompa said the facility is in dire need of a workshop and classroom block to deliver quality training.