Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has called on relevant authorities to deal with those who are rejecting the newly announced bus fares.

Commenting on the decision by the Bus And Taxi Owners Association Of Zambia not to effect the reduced bus fares announced by the road transport and safety agency (RTSA) following a meeting with stakeholders, Mr. Tayali says once a decision is made in an organized society which observes the rule of law, everyone must comply.

The Bus and Taxi Owners Association has argued that the figures as excessive and were not discussed or tabled in a consultative meeting held on Tuesday, 2nd august 2022.

However, Mr. Tayali has told Phoenix News that procedure was followed by calling for a stakeholders ‘meeting and agreeing at what rate or percentage the fares should be effected to benefit commuters.

RTSA recently announced a reduction in bus fares, following reduced fuel pump price by 14 percent for intercity routes, K5 for copperbelt and Lusaka local and other towns, and K7 for copperbelt and Lusaka inter-mine/peri-urban routes which were effected yesterday.