Police have recorded a warn and caution statement from the 19-year-old juvenile who is suspected to have killed his biological parents in Lusaka’s Salama Park area.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga says police are waiting for the final report of the postmortem to conclude the matter.

Mr. Hamoonga said that the family to the deceased will announce when the burial will take place immediately after the postmortem.

He explained that police in the early hours of Sunday August 8, 2022 briefly barricaded the house as it was a crime scene before the family was allowed to gather.

Mr. Hamoonga said after the process the family was later allowed to gather.

On Saturday the Zambia Police at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Station recorded a Murder case which occurred between 00:00 hours and 10:00 hours at house number 20 Gerliam street in Salama Park where M/Nathaniel Mwakachela aged 53 and F/Pemba Alphonsina Lubwika Mwakachela aged 52 have alleged to have been killed by their firstborn son an Adult Juvenile aged 19.

Brief facts of the matter are that the two deceased parents went to bed around 2300 hours on Friday August 5, 2022 after they had their supper and had family time in the sitting room while the suspect their son was in his bedroom.

During the early hours of Saturday, August 6, 2022 while asleep, a female juvenile aged 15 who is a sister to the suspect heard some noise with a bang and someone screaming but ignored as she thought it was her father trying to take her brother to the rehabilitation centre because they had mentioned earlier of taking him to the facility as his brother’s behaviour had been bad.

Around 11:00 hours when she woke up she discovered that her bedroom door was locked. She then decided to call her brother to come and open for her but he responded by saying that he was mopping so he couldn’t open.

Later after staying in the bedroom for some time she decided to open the door using a knife. When she got out it was quiet in the house as only his brother was present. He then followed him and told her he wanted to tell her something but that he could only communicate it on a piece of paper. That’s how he broke the news by writing on the paper that the parents have died of COVID. When asked where the bodies were he didn’t respond.

She checked for the bodies inside the house but couldn’t find them so she decided to go out and that’s where she found the two bodies wrapped in blankets and tied on each ends with wires.

She then asked if she can take a walk outside to clear her mind and she was allowed. It was at this point when she went outside the gate that she informed her family members who later came with her to report the matter at the police at around 13:30 hours.