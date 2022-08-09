9.5 C
DPP should resign, insists Peter Sinkamba

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has insisted that Director of Public Prosecution Lillian Siyuni should resign her position instead of complicating her life any further.

Commenting on a letter being shared on social media dated 4th August 2022, by the Attorney General in response to Ms. Siyuni’s request for the President to lift her oath of office in respect of matters before the Judicial Complaints Commission, Mr. Sinkamba has reiterated that there is no provision in the Zambian laws which provides for the President to act as such.

He said that the request the DPP made to the President was equivalent to requesting the Head of State to carry out an illegal act because he has no powers to waive any Oath of Office.

Mr. Sinkamba said that as a senior lawyer, the DPP should know that every witness that appears before JCC is subjected to take an oath to tell the truth and is protected against any punishment for testimonies they make to the tribunal provided those statements are truthful.

He added that the Judicial Code of Conduct Act also provides for holding of sessions in camera hence the DPP did not need any other protection but that which is provided for by the Judicial Code of Conduct Act hence she will be more dignified if she resigned now than get fired.

In the said letter copied to the Chairperson of the Judicial Complaints Commission, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha advised Ms. Siyuni that the waiver of the official oath of office being sought by her in respect of the allegations leveled against the DPP and lodged with the JCC was denied.

Ms. Siyuni is further advised that the Judicial Complaints Commission may proceed to hear the matter in accordance with the Commission’s rules of procedure.

