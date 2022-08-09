9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
GBFC Women Advance to COSAFA CAF Womens CL Playoff Final

Green Buffaloes have advanced to the final of the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Champions League after recording their second straight win at the competition in South Africa.

Buffaloes on Tuesday afternoon thrashed Olympique de Moroni of Comoros 0-4 as Shepolopolo Zambia star Ireen Lungu registered a hat-trick at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

Lungu scored in the 30th, 63rd, 70th minutes with Natasha Nanyangwe grabbing the other goal on 59 minutes.

Lungu has scored five goals at the tournament being used as qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Zambian champions will meet the winners of Group A in the finals on 13 August at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

Buffaloes launched the COSAFA Women’s Champions League with a 4-0 win over Young Buffaloes of Eswatini last Sunday.

Green Buffaloes XI:Aisha Mbwana 18, Martha Tembo 3, Lushomo Mweemba 4, Anita Mulenga 5, Ireen Lungu 7, Maylan Mulenga 9, Memory Nthala 11, Hellen Chanda 12, Judith Zulu 13, Natasha Nanyangwe 14, Joana Benaya © 16

SUBS:Blessing Kazila 1, Regina Kayambona 6, Diana Banda 8, Theresa Chewe 10, Patricia Lampi 15, Loveness Malunga 17, Agness Musesa 19, Lucy Kajiya 20, Margaret Chisenga 21.

Previous articleMuwowo Relishing Zesco United Challenge

