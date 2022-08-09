9.5 C
Muwowo Relishing Zesco United Challenge

Zambia international Austin Chola Muwowo has hailed his recent move to FAZ Super Division giants Zesco United after returning from an unsuccessful spell in South Africa.

Muwowo joined Zesco on a two-year contract last week.

Speaking to the Zesco FC Media Team, former Orlando Pirates midfielder Muwowo promised to work hard at Zesco while targeting to gain match fitness.

Muwowo moved to Pirates in 2019 after an impressive season which saw the 26-year-old winger voted Zambian Player of the Year.

“It is nice to join a big club like ZESCO United because they are the biggest team in Zambia. It is exciting for me to be here because this team wants to win trophies every year and they want to be playing at the highest level in CAF. My mission here is to work extra hard and contribute towards the success of the team,” Muwowo said.

“I am working on my match fitness as you know I have not been playing football for a while now. I am pushing hard in training to get maximum fitness. I am positive I will get back to where I am supposed to be,” he said.

Muwowo played for Konkola Mine Police, Nkana and Forest Rangers before moving to South Africa.

