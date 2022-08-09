Red Arrows and Zesco United know their opponents and potential adversaries respectively for the 2022/2023 CAF Inter-Club season following draws conducted on Tuesday in Cairo.

Arrows in the CAF Champions League while Zesco United will campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup as both sides begin Zambia’s battle with just two continental slots this season after losing their extra spots due to poor performances over the last couple of campaigns.

Arrows have a huge test in the preliminary stage against Primero Agosto of Angola who will be away in Lusaka in the first leg next month.

Angolan opposition has been a nemesis for Zambian opposition over the years.

Petro Luanda was the last Angolan club here and eliminated Nkana in the pre-group stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.

And Agosto returns to Zambia for the first time since ejecting Green Eagles in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League pre-group stage.

Agosto again haunted Zambian opposition this time in the 2018 CAF Champions League group stage drawing 0-0 in Ndola against Zesco but winning 2-1 at home in Luanda.

And in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup group stage, Zesco beat Recreativo Libolo 1-0 in Ndola then lost 3-0 away in Kalulo but still finished top of Group C on their way to a quarterfinal exit.

With that record, Arrows must overcome Agosto and the winner over both legs will face either Simba SC of Tanzania or Malawian club Nyasa Big Bullets in October’s pre-group stage.

Meanwhile, Zesco is on bye from September’s preliminary stage and will enter the CAF Confederation Cup in the second round this October.

Zesco await the winner of September’s tie between Royal AM of South Africa and eSwatini side Mbabane Highlanders.

Preliminary round dates have been set for September 9-11 for the first legs while the final leg will be played during the weekend of September 16-18.

Second round, first leg fixtures are set for October 7-9 and the return legs will be played during the weekend of October 14-16.