9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Sports PS blasts athletes at Commonwealth Games for leaking info on lack of allowances

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Sports PS blasts athletes at Commonwealth Games for leaking info on lack...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Sports Minister Kangwa Chileshe has been accused of blasting some Zambian athletes whom he believed leaked the information about the lack of allowances.

Over the weekend, Lusaka Times exclusively revealed that their was turmoil and morale was low in the Zambian camp at the Commonwealth Games after government failed to pay allowances to the athletes their allowances for over three weeks.

It was also revealed that Zambian officials who have accompanied the team to Birmingham for the Games were entitled to US$350 per dollar while athletes were supposed to receive $50 dollars a day.

So far, Team Zambia, a contingent of 41 athletes has only managed to mint three medals with Muzala Samukonga (Gold), Steven Zimba (Silver) and Patrick Chinyemba (Bronze).

The dismal performance of Team Zambia has been attributed to the low morale that has been caused by the failure by the Ministry of Sports to pay the athletes

Swimmer Tilka Paljk released details of Mr. Chileshe’s meeting with Team Zambia after information was leaked about the situation in the camp.

Ministry of Youth and Sports PS , Kangwa Chileshe with Zambia Athletes
Ministry of Youth and Sports PS , Kangwa Chileshe with Zambia Athletes

Below is Tilka’s statement

My fellow Zambians. As many of you are aware, over the past few weeks I have been representing the nation at the Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom. During the course of the Games I have been honoured to have competed alongside the best and brightest althetes from Zambia.

On Saturday the 6th we were joined at the Commonwealth games by Mr Kangwa Chileshe, the permanent secretary to the ministry of sport. He called the athletes to meet with him outside the village for a talk.

The purpose of this talk was for Mr Chileshe to voice his displeasure with the recent behaviour of certain athletes who had been posting on social media about not having been paid their allowances, despite many of the team already having been at the Games for several weeks.

He then stated that the altheltes should feel honoured to be chosen to be at the games because there are thousands of other people in Zambia that are just as good as they are and that we must realise that we are not special and we can be replaced.

He went on to say that the only reason why we want the money is to go shopping and we must concentrate on our sport rather than worrying about money, we should be grateful that we have a place to sleep, water to drink and food to eat.

The comments made by Mr Chileshe deeply upset many of the altheltes present and represented a stark level of ignorance and disrespect.

They forget that many of the athletes on the team have taken unpaid leave from their jobs to represent their country. Some athletes have families that rely on them to provide money for food and pay bills. Even worse there were some athletes in the village that couldn’t even afford to buy bathing soap and other athletes had to help out.

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, the ministry and the people within it need to realise that we are the reason they have a job and we are the reason why they are at the Games with us. We are the ones that have dedicated our lives to our sport and worked tirelessly to qualify in order to represent Zambia on the global stage.

To summon us and tell us off like children and disrespect us like that was beyond anything I have ever experienced.

He looked at some of our leading sprinters and said that there are thousands of people that can run as fast as them in Zambia, so they must not feel special. He said there are thousands of people in Zambia that can swim as fast as me.

The Government’s role is to provide their athletes with everything we need, in and out of competition. To motivate their athletes and encourage them, instead of shoving “bring back medals” down our throats. The government’s position is to support the athletes and make sure that the media does not demoralise and unfairly criticise the athletes in headlines such as “Rhoda fails to qualify for finals” instead of “Rhoda finishes 4ths in her semi final with a personal best”

It’s things like this that the government needs to do to take care of their athletes if they really do want us to win medals. Many of us on the team lost moral after that talk.

I honestly can’t believe that we have someone like Mr Chileshe as our ministry representative, mistreating and talking down to athletes. We as athletes are tired. I’m tired. I’ve been representing Zambia since I was 11 years old, I’ve dedicated my life to swimming and representing my country, to be told that I am replaceable. I am hurt and I’m beat down.

Following the meeting on Saturday the 6th, I have contacted the national Olympic Committee to inform them of Mr Chileshe’s comments. Unfortunately, I have not received any feedback or indication of an apology.

I’ve dedicated most of my life to my sport and am proud to represent Zambia on the global stage. I hope that the people of Zambia are also proud of the World Class athletes who put in the thousands of hours of training in order to wear the Zambian colours.

I feel ashamed that our elected officials are treating this passion and dedication with such distain and ignorance. It is the people of Zambia who decide our Governent officials and we hold the power. Us athletes do not believe this is the message that the people of Zambian want to be telling their athletes. It is for this reason, I have decided to share the facts with the people and allow Zambia to voice its own opinion.

We are the best in the country. We are the best on the continent. We are not greedy. We are not complacent. We are not replaceable. We are proud to represent Zambia.

But most importantly, we are human.

Previous articleMONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: EPL and SA PSL Season’s Kick Off
Next articlePF confident of winning back Ndola’s Kabushi Constituency and Kwacha Constituency in Kitwe.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

As Kenya votes, could this be Odinga’s moment?

By Chimwemwe Mwanza Such is his endurance and fortitude that it is tempting to write an encyclopedia about his political...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ACC witnesses fail to link Bowman to illegal acquisition of land

General News Chief Editor - 20
The matter in which former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has been charged with illegal acquisition of land in Masaiti has finally taken...
Read more

Govt calls for PPP in providing education services in correctional facilities

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government has called for public private partnership ( PPP ) in the provision of quality education in correctional facilities throughout the country...
Read more

New Reduced Bus Fares are non-negotiable-Transport

General News Chief Editor - 16
Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has called on relevant authorities to deal with those who are rejecting the newly announced bus fares. Commenting on...
Read more

The Convention on Wetlands appoints Dr Musonda Mumba as Secretary General

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Standing Committee of the Convention on Wetlands has appointed Dr Musonda Mumba as the new Secretary General of the Convention. Dr Mumba will...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.