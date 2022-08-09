Hundreds of youths in Zambezi district, have gathered at the district administration office in protest against the recruitment of enumerators for the 2022 Census.

The youths who are drawn from both Zambezi East and West constituencies are demanding answers from the district commissioner as to why the list of successful applicants contains party cadres who did not sit for the aptitude tests.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, one of the protesters, Eddie Kasweka, said it is unfortunate that people who did not sit for the aptitude tests are on the list of successful applicants while those who obtained high marks were left out.

And Zambezi District Commissioner (DC) Simeon Machayi has refuted the claims saying the sentiments by the youths are not true.

Mr. Machayi said the number of applicants were many compared to the required number by Zambia Statistics Agency.

He said all youths who turned up were given an opportunity to take part in the aptitude tests to prove themselves including those who did not apply.

“We understand this is a government programme hence the priority was given to youths who are unemployed hence we allowed everyone who came to write so that no one is disadvantaged.

He said no relative for the district census committee or party cadres are on the list, adding that the selection was done on merit.

“More than 1,000 youths sat for the aptitude test against 289 positions which were given to the district. You don’t expect everyone to be picked as a result, they have speculated rumours that we picked cadres and family members,” he said.

And District Census Coordinator, Kalombo Somili said the candidates were picked based on the scores one got in the aptitude tests.

Mr. Somili said the training of enumerators in the district has since commenced.