Sports
FAZ Suspends Buildcon and Lusaka Dynamos

FAZ Suspends Buildcon and Lusaka Dynamos
Buildcon and Lusaka Dynamos have been suspended from the Football Association of Zambia league.

This follows relegated Dynamos and FAZ Super League side Buildcon’s failure to settle contractual disputes that some ex-players successfully lodged against them with FIFA.

“We have noticed with great concern that by all indications that these clubs do not meet basic requirements to obtain a licence to participate in the forthcoming 2022/23 season. Playing in the Zambia Premier League requires a license,” FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said in a statement.

“The said teams are also under several transfer bans with FIFA for unpaid dues and have several cases pending with the Player Status Committee. We have also noted a general exodus of players and technical staff because of non-payment of salaries and other payments due.

“The two teams are also still serving a FIFA ban on transfers and may be unable to raise credible squads for the 2022/2023 season.”

Kashala added that both clubs had until Friday, August 12 to settle all outstanding issues or face expulsion from the league.

