9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nkandu Says Commonwealth Games Results Were Fair

By sports
54 views
0
Sports Nkandu Says Commonwealth Games Results Were Fair
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Sports Elvis Nkandu has described Zambia’s performance at the just ended 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England as fair.

Zambia won three medals to finish 20th out of over 70 participating countries at the Birmingham Games.

Team Zambia won gold in athletics, silver and bronze in boxing.

“We came out number 20 out of 72 countries that participated in the Commonwealth Games,” Nkandu told ZNBC.

“And out of 280 events we managed to come out I think number 20 out of 73 countries people should now know that we are at number 20 as per yesterday’s (Monday) last games. So obviously I would say it was fair,” Nkandu said.

Zambia was among the top seven African countries at the games.

“Looking at the events we participated in which to some extent is very embarrassing to find ourselves participating in only eight events out of 280,” Nkandu said.

Team Zambia fielded 41 athletes from nine sports disciplines namely athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, judo, rugby sevens, para-powerlifting, squash and swimming.

Previous articleNdola’s Bwana Mkubwa independent MP Mwambazi praises the New Dawn Government over increased CDF

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkandu Says Commonwealth Games Results Were Fair

Minister of Sports Elvis Nkandu has described Zambia's performance at the just ended 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Red Arrows Face Angolan Reunion in CAF Champions League, Zesco on Bye

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows and Zesco United know their opponents and potential adversaries respectively of the 2022/2023 CAF Inter-Club season following draws conducted on Tuesday in...
Read more

GBFC Women Advance to COSAFA CAF Womens CL Playoff Final

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes have advanced to the final of the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Champions League after recording their second straight win at the competition in...
Read more

Muwowo Relishing Zesco United Challenge

Sports sports - 0
Zambia international Austin Chola Muwowo has hailed his recent move to FAZ Super Division giants Zesco United after returning from an unsuccessful spell in...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: EPL and SA PSL Season’s Kick Off

Sports sports - 0
We take our regular briefs of selected stars including those campaigns that got under way in England and South Africa. =SOUTH AFRICA -Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.