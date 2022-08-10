Minister of Sports Elvis Nkandu has described Zambia’s performance at the just ended 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England as fair.

Zambia won three medals to finish 20th out of over 70 participating countries at the Birmingham Games.

Team Zambia won gold in athletics, silver and bronze in boxing.

“We came out number 20 out of 72 countries that participated in the Commonwealth Games,” Nkandu told ZNBC.

“And out of 280 events we managed to come out I think number 20 out of 73 countries people should now know that we are at number 20 as per yesterday’s (Monday) last games. So obviously I would say it was fair,” Nkandu said.

Zambia was among the top seven African countries at the games.

“Looking at the events we participated in which to some extent is very embarrassing to find ourselves participating in only eight events out of 280,” Nkandu said.

Team Zambia fielded 41 athletes from nine sports disciplines namely athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, judo, rugby sevens, para-powerlifting, squash and swimming.