Thursday, August 11, 2022
Choma NGO requests govt to invite Patricia Scotland

By Chief Editor
A civil society organization in Choma has asked government to facilitate the invitation of Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland to Zambia following the decision by senior Chief Hamusonde of Bweengwa in Monze to confer her with status of headwoman.

Youth Development Organisation Executive Director Partner Siabutuba says the symbolic gesture by senior Chief Hamusonde to recognize the Commonwealth secretary general for her critical role in facilitating a peaceful and smooth environment leading to the 2021 general elections remains incomplete until she is personally conferred with headwoman status by the traditional leader.

Mr Siabutuba has told ZANIS in Choma today that senior Chief Hamusonde should be praised for taking an initiative to publicly acknowledge Ms Scotland’s role in Zambia’s peaceful and smooth transition before, during and after the 2021 general elections adding that peace should never be taken for granted.

ZANIS reports that senior Chief Hamusonde conferred the status of headwoman on Ms Scotland during last Sunday’s Lwiindi Lwanza traditional ceremony held at Bweengwa in Monze.

Mr Siabutuba suggests that the action should be followed by the visit of Ms Scotland to Bweengwa so that the necessary traditional formalities of installation of head woman can be done.

He said it would also be interesting to see the traditional leader be assigned subjects and a village as per local custom.

