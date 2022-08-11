The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set Thursday 15th September 2022 as the date on which to hold the Kabushi Constituency and Kwacha Constituency by-elections on the Copperbelt Province in Ndola and Kitwe respectively.

The recently nullified Parliamentary Seats in Kabushi and Kwacha were held by former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji respectively.

PF lost the seats after the Constitutional Court upheld the High Court’s decision to nullify the election of Mr. Lusambo and Mr. Malanji last year.

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said nominations for the two by-elections will be conducted on Thursday, 25th August, 2022.

“Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed Thursday 15th September 2022 as the date on which to hold the Kabushi Constituency and Kwacha Constituency by-elections in Ndola, and Kitwe City Councils respectively of the Copperbelt Province. The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours. Nominations for the said by-elections will be conducted on Thursday, 25th August 2022. The vacancies in Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies have arisen after the nullification of the elections for the respective Constituencies,” Ms. Luhanga said.

She also announced that ECZ has suspended the continuous registration of voters in Kitwe and Ndola with immediate effect due to the scheduled by-elections.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia would like to further announce the suspension of continuous registration of voters in Kitwe and Ndola with immediate effect due to the scheduled by-elections in line with Section 12 of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016. The voter registration exercise will resume on 16th September 2022 after the polls,” she said.

Ms. Luhanga highlighted requirements for the candidates ahead of the nomination day.

“Aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner for Oaths, Election Officer or returning officer on Thursday, 25th August, 2022 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours. 2 Male aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary by-election will be required to pay Fifteen Thousand Kwacha (K15,000), while Female and Youth aspiring candidates are expected to pay Thirteen Thousand Five Hundred Kwacha (K13,500) non-refundable nomination fee,”

“All Candidates in the by-elections must also present certified copies of their Grade 12 Certificates, as a minimum academic qualification or equivalent. In view of this, the Commission wishes to advise aspiring candidates who may wish to contest in these by-elections that failure to comply with these requirements shall render the nomination papers null and void. Media personnel and Registered Non-Governmental Organisations wishing to monitor/observe the elections are advised to apply for accreditation in the respective districts which will take place from Monday 22nd August to Wednesday 24th August 2022, for Nominations and Monday 12th to Wednesday 14th September 2022 for the Polls,” Ms. Luhanga said.

She reminded all political parties and candidates to adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“Accreditation for participating political party officials or representatives of candidates wishing to monitor elections in the districts shall only be up to a maximum of 10 members per political party. Please note that only a maximum of 5 accredited members per political party or candidate and two accredited representatives of NGOs shall be authorised to represent their respective political parties or NGOs at the Collation Centre (Totaling Centre). Only five (5) senior officials of any participating political party or candidate with Electoral Commission of Zambia accreditation will be allowed to accompany aspiring candidates into the Nomination Centre during the filing of nominations. The rest of the supporters should remain outside the 400-meter parameter from the Nomination Centre in accordance with the law. Note that the campaign period for these elections commences on Thursday 25th August 2022 after 15:00 hours and will end at 18:00 hours on Wednesday, 14th September 2022. All political parties/candidates are expected to adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Code of Conduct that is contained in the schedule of the Electoral Process Act No.35 of 2016. In addition, not more than two (2) political party members/candidate representatives per participating political party/candidate shall be allowed to witness the counting of votes at the Polling Station,” she concluded.