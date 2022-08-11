Green Buffaloes Women Team coach Charles Haalubono has saluted his team’s qualification to the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League to be hosted by Morocco.

Buffaloes’ place at the CAF Women’s Champions League was guaranteed on Thursday after Mamelodi Sundowns finished top of Group A at the ongoing COSAFA Women’s Champions League in South Africa.

Haalubono said Buffaloes were excited to qualify for the CAF Champions League.

“We are excited as a team. We knew that it was not going to be easy to qualify for the club championship but we thank God it has happened. We are really very happy,” he said.

He also declared his team ready to Sundowns in the COSAFA Women’s Champions League on Saturday.

Buffaloes and Sundowns have reached the COSAFA Champions League final and will face off on Saturday at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

“This is the right moment to beat those (Sundowns). We came here to come and win. That was our main objective. Last year, we reached the semifinals, this year we said we should reach the final and be able to win it,” Haalubono said.