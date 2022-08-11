By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a (Political/Social Analyst)

Patriotic Front national chairman Davis Mwila says one year after losing the general elections, the party has repented and reflected on several things that upset the Zambians. He’s further pleading for another chance to rule the country after the 2026 elections. Nonsense!

Without sounding very religious, we would like to remind the PF what the scriptures teach about repentance. We believe the party still has some clergy within its ranks or better still, sympathizers such as Pastor Sumaili, Apostle Amata, Apostle Sinyangwe, Pastor Ngosa, and Pastor Banda, among others. We’ve no doubt these would’ve no qualms sitting down with them and delving into the scriptures to help them easily comprehend such fundamental Biblical issues.

In 1 John 1:9, the scriptures teach thus, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Romans 10:9 further states; “That if you confess with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved.”

What do we make of this?

One can only be said to have repented of their SINS once they take the trouble of divulging the full extent of their transgressions. Well…..if the PF national party chairman claims they have repented, for which SINS have they atoned?

There were a lot of atrocities that occurred under their watch; the nation would be keen to know whether they are indeed remorseful. And if indeed they are, they shouldn’t just be making blanket statements that they have repented! They ought to take a step further and confess their SINS; there and then, citizens can then go an extra mile and forgive them.

For instance, does PF as a party still accept responsibility for condemning people into misery by retiring them in the so-called national interest? What about estranging young couples by transferring them to far-flung areas, do they admit that marriages collapsed while a lot of individuals became vulnerable to HIV/AIDS infection? Was it acceptable for senior PF members to fuel tribalism and division in our nation by ostracizing a certain ethnic group through their careless utterances?

When the gassing of innocent citizens with dangerous chemicals into their homes commenced in Chingola, the Copperbelt police chief Charity Katanga, a lawyer by profession, informed the nation that suspects were turning into cats whenever confronted; really! We’d still want to know who was behind this Satanic operation and whether it is protected by some kind of OATH under the state securities act or not! What about those PF cadres that clobbered us, tore up our party regalia, and hurled expletives at us, was it in order?

If the PF would be courageous enough to CONFESS all these transgressions plus many others, only then can the people of Zambia forgive them!