Mumbwa District Commissioner Namukulo Hayumbu has warned religious groupings with a tendency of shunning government’s health programs such as anti- polio campaign.

Mrs Hayumbu has since called on stakeholders in the fight against polio to be vaccination champions in their communities.

She lamented that her office is aware of some religious followings are denying their children an opportunity to be vaccinated against polio because of their beliefs, against the wishes of government.

The District Commissioner was speaking during the 3rd round polio vaccination campaign held at Nambala Health Centre in Mumbwa District.

“Let us not deprive our children against all Ministry of Health (MOH) programs of safeguarding their lives. Government has a duty to see that children are healthy because they are our future leaders.

“ I am urging you, my fellow elders, to allow our children to get oral polio vaccinations, as you all know prevention is better than cure, ” she said.

Mrs. Hayumbu said government officials, religious leaders and traditional leaders should work together towards the vaccination of polio.

And Mumbwa District Health Director (DHD), Dr Clementina Phiri has urged parents and caregivers to put to good use the opportunity of this massive vaccination by ensuring that the children under 5 years are vaccinated.

Dr. Phiri said the third round of oral polio vaccination is aimed at ensuring that every child is vaccinated in the country.

“Polio is a vaccine preventable disease, so if the children are vaccinated they will not be able to get the disease” She said.

She emphasized that just by a drop of the vaccine in the mouth the child is assured of not getting the disease.

Meanwhile, Village Headperson, Katalo of Moono chiefdom has bemoaned the high number of children in the area who have been denied access to vaccinations by their parents based on religious beliefs.

“Am troubled here in my village, some of my subjects reject this good gesture by the government because of their religious beliefs. How could we end polio with such mentalities?” He asked

Headperson Katalo said the government should put a deliberate policy that would compel parents to take their children for vaccination.

Earlier Headperson, Namakama of Chief Moono’s area said if it was possible, vaccinations could have been done at headpersons’ palaces in order to ensure that all parents complied.

“My wish is if headpersons can be given powers by the utilization of the village register and anyone who fails or denies to bring the children, a village cause of action would be applied, ” He said.