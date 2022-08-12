9.5 C
Friday, August 12, 2022
Review of the national policy on environment very important

By Chief Editor
The Muchinga Province administration says the region is experiencing an increase in environmental challenges which are imposing a complexity of impacts due to inter-linkages with social and economic factors.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule says among the notable environmental challenges include deforestation and forest degradation, climate change, wetlands destruction among other.

Mr Mukungule said this in a speech read on his behalf yesterday by the Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary Mathews Chilekwa during the provincial stakeholders consultation on the revision of 2007 National Policy on Environment held at JESIMS Lodge in Chinsali.

The environmental challenges faced in the province has made it difficult for government to address developmental issues such as poverty alleviation, human health improvement and access to energy for sustainable social economic development.

Since the development of the National Policy on Environment in 2007, there has been unprecedented level of development in various sectors of the economy which has impacted heavily on the environment.

“Government under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema is also aware of these challenges and is committed to address the various environmental challenges the country is faced with,” he said.

Mr Mukungule added that government has embarked on the review of the National Policy on environment to align it with the overall vision of the new Dawn government and to address the recent developments at global level.

“Am confident that these measures taken by government will contribute significantly to address the various environmental challenges, promote effective sustainable use of the environment and facilitating economic growth in a clean, green and sustainable way,” he added.

And Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Principal Environmental Management Officer Absalom Sakala appealed to various stakeholders to attach great importance to the consultations on the review of the national policy on environment.

Mr. Sakala said there is need for stakeholders to be involved so that their views can be included in the policy as the policy is focusing on the environment.

“All the ten (10) provinces are covered because we want each and every province to be part of this process so that the input that the provinces submit are a true reflection of the people from various provinces,” he said.

Mr Sakala further added that so far the teams in all the provinces have received overwhelming response adding that once compiled the policy will be a true reflection of what the people want to be in the document.

The stakeholders consultation on the revision of 2007 national policy on environment is also taking place in other provinces throughout the country.

