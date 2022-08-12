The Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers (UG) has praised the United Party for National Development (UPND) government for the strides that have so far been recorded towards meeting its campaign promises.

UG president Muyaywa Kabisa has cited the release of over K2.6 billion for payment of pension arrears, the increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the implementation of the free education policy and the employment of over 40,000 public service workers as some of the positive commitments that the government has managed to score in its first year in office.

Mr. Kabisa told ZANIS in an interview that it is pleasing to see that government is working towards fulfilling its commitment to restore macroeconomic stability thereby promoting the growth of the economy.

He said that the payment of pension arrears will go a long way in restoring dignity in the lives of retirees, adding that the labour movement is also elated with the various reforms taking place in the sector aimed at providing decent work for workers.

Mr. Kabisa added that provision of free education has also helped ease the stress among workers who earn low wages but had to send their children to school.

In the area of Debt, he said government has made progressive efforts to manage the huge debt burden by presenting to Parliament the Public Debt Management bill to strengthen oversight of borrowing and limiting it to 65 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.

He explained that government has also managed to negotiate a 1.4 billion United States dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund which if approved will assist in settling debt and improving the delivery of social services.

Mr. Kabisa further added that low foreign exchange rate, reduction in fuel prices and transport costs will go a long way in improving the country’s economy.

He also praised government for the strong commitment shown towards the fight against corruption, but added that there is need for more effort in curbing financial crimes which are becoming sophisticated.

He has since advised government to ensure that the 2023 national budget should be focused more on employment creation Programmes as a way of building a strong economy for the country, hence reducing poverty levels.