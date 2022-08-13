President Hakainde Hichilema has directed relevant authorities to accelerate the completion of works to upgrade Kasama Airport runway.

Mr. Hichilema said it is unacceptable that the Airport runway which is a key infrastructure to improve economic status has remained unfinished for a long time.

He said government is also aware of the need to improve key economic infrastructure such as Kasaba Bay and Mpulungu Harbor.

“We can’t have Kasama Airport like that, it is not acceptable and we have to get the job done,” President Hichilema said.

He said government plans to unlock the potential in the Northern Region by upgrading critical infrastructure.

President Hichilema said this in Kasama during a fundraising luncheon organized by the United Party for National Development (UPND).



And in a related development Mr. Hichilema appealed to traditional leaders to partner with government in ensuring that projects under the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) are executed by contractors within their locality.

Mr. Hichilema called on chiefs to take keen interest in the implementation of CDF projects for the benefit of local people.

He cautioned that government will not allow local authorities to engage contractors from outside any given constituency.

“Money coming through CDF should be spent within the locality and our royal highnesses should help us by reporting contracts being undertaken by those from other towns,” President Hichilema said

Earlier, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda reiterated that the ruling party wants to raise its own funds for operations and will not use government coffers.

Mr. Imenda hailed President Hichilema for spearheading the fundraising idea for the party long before forming government.

He said fundraising ventures will be held in all the ten provinces of the country.