9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 13, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hichilema call for completion of the Kasama airport runway

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines President Hichilema call for completion of the Kasama airport runway
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed relevant authorities to accelerate the completion of works to upgrade Kasama Airport runway.

Mr. Hichilema said it is unacceptable that the Airport runway which is a key infrastructure to improve economic status has remained unfinished for a long time.

He said government is also aware of the need to improve key economic infrastructure such as Kasaba Bay and Mpulungu Harbor.

“We can’t have Kasama Airport like that, it is not acceptable and we have to get the job done,” President Hichilema said.

He said government plans to unlock the potential in the Northern Region by upgrading critical infrastructure.

President Hichilema said this in Kasama during a fundraising luncheon organized by the United Party for National Development (UPND).

And in a related development Mr. Hichilema appealed to traditional leaders to partner with government in ensuring that projects under the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) are executed by contractors within their locality.

Mr. Hichilema called on chiefs to take keen interest in the implementation of CDF projects for the benefit of local people.

He cautioned that government will not allow local authorities to engage contractors from outside any given constituency.

“Money coming through CDF should be spent within the locality and our royal highnesses should help us by reporting contracts being undertaken by those from other towns,” President Hichilema said

Earlier, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda reiterated that the ruling party wants to raise its own funds for operations and will not use government coffers.

Mr. Imenda hailed President Hichilema for spearheading the fundraising idea for the party long before forming government.

He said fundraising ventures will be held in all the ten provinces of the country.

Previous articleZesco United Head to Tanzania For Friendly Date

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema call for completion of the Kasama airport runway

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed relevant authorities to accelerate the completion of works to upgrade Kasama Airport runway. Mr. Hichilema...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Praising UPND that it has done well in its first year in office is doing a de-service to the nation-Kunda

Headlines Chief Editor - 2
Immediate-past Muchinga Member of Parliament Howard Kunda has charged that praising the UPND Government that it has done well in its first year in...
Read more

President Hichilema commissions STEM education training center

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the Japanese government for providing resources worth K28 million towards the construction of the Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics...
Read more

UPND Cadres Say Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji are automatically disqualified to Re-Contest their Seats

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
The United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt says it ready to challenge the decision by former Members of parliament (MP’s) for...
Read more

Sinkamba calls for auditing of the Black Mountain mining operations

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Opposition Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has called for the auditing of the Black Mountain mining operations. Mr. Sinkamba says auditing the operations will...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.