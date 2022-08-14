9.5 C
President Hichilema maintains his stance to work with Chiefs

President Hakainde Hichilema says government will strive to work with all traditional leaders in fostering unity and national development.

President Hichilema said government and tradition leaders should endeavor to work together for the betterment of the people and country at large.

Mr Hichilema encouraged coexistence between government and the traditional leadership as the key to maintaining peace and harmony.

Speaking when he graced this year’s Ukusefya pa N’gwena traditional ceremony of the Bemba people in Mungwi, Mr. Hichilema said chiefs and government are not competitors but partners in development.

President Hichilema emphasised that his administration will ensure that it does not bring division among the traditional leadership.

He further urged chiefs to resolve succession wrangles amicably and avoid taking such court.

“Before there was some misunderstanding that traditional leaders are in competition when we merely complement each other to serve the people,” said President Hichilema.

And President Hichilema noted that traditional ceremonies are important in not only preserving cultural heritage but also promoting unity of purpose, citing the presence of other traditional leaders at the ceremony as a sign of unity in diversity.

And speaking at the same event, Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba commended the Bemba Royal Establishment for holding a successful ceremony.

Mr Sikumba highlighted the importance that the government attaches to traditional and cultural events by stating that his Ministry will consider declaring ukusefya pa N’gwena arena as a national monument.

“I would like to commend both the organising committee and the royal establishment for making this ceremony a success, “he added.

Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Chipang’wena thanked President Hichilema for gracing the ceremony.

The Mwine Lubemba said the Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena is an important traditional ceremony for the Bemba land as it serves as a unifying factor.

“Traditional ceremonies remind us as Africans that we have cultural similarities which guide us on how we should relate with each other,” he noted

Speaking in a speech read on his behalf by Ambassador Fidelis Kapoka, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu also reaffirmed his stance to work with the government of the day.

ZANIS reports that various companies that sponsored the hosting of the ceremony have pledged their continued support to traditional ceremonies.

Speaking on behalf of other sponsors, SEEDCO Zambia Board Chairperson, Chance Kabaghe encouraged investment aimed at enriching cultural ceremonies.

Previous articleGreen Buffaloes Women FC Win COSAFA Title

