9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 14, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Women-led cooperatives receive egg incubators

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Economy Women-led cooperatives receive egg incubators
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lumezi District Commissioner Jimmy Phiri has handed over two egg incubators worth over K70 thousand to women cooperatives under the Enhanced Small-Holder Investment Programme (E-SLIP).

Mr Phiri assured cooperatives that government wants to empower cooperatives towards improving their financial and nutrition status, especially among women-led farmer groups through livestock production.

Mr Phiri told the women-led groups that government wants to reduce poverty and improve the lives of women in rural parts of the district.

“I am informed that 28 women cooperatives, each having a minimum membership of 60 individuals have been targeted to benefit from this empowerment,” he said.

He expressed confidence that empowering women with livestock production initiatives is the right step to eradicate poverty and gender inequalities in remote areas.

And speaking earlier, acting Livestock and Fisheries Coordinator Thuli N’gwane observed that the empowerment is expected to enhance the livelihoods of women in the district.

“This initiative will increase the revenue and finances of women and change the nutrition status at the household level.” He added.

Mr N’gwane explained that a total of 1,300 individuals drawn from 28 cooperatives, in Zumwanda and Chikomeni chiefdoms, are targeted beneficiaries of the livestock empowerment initiative.

He added that the 520 egg hatching capacity incubators will function as a pass-on empowerment initiative, as designed by the E-SLIP programme under the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

Meanwhile, Beauty Nyirenda from Chikomeni Association women’s cooperative stated that the incubator will assist to improve the production of chickens and consequently enhance revenue for the cooperative.

Mrs Nyirenda lauded the government for including women in development adding that the empowerment will address numerous challenges which they undergo as a number of them are breadwinners in households.

Previous articlePresident HH and Speaker Mutti Attend Madam Mary Chirwa’s Press Conference

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Women-led cooperatives receive egg incubators

Lumezi District Commissioner Jimmy Phiri has handed over two egg incubators worth over K70 thousand to women cooperatives under...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Auditor General Office Audit to black mountain as it is a public resource

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The Auditor General’s office is set to audit the empowerment administered through the consortium operating at the Black Mountain, Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola...
Read more

UG commends UPND’s one year in office

Economy Support Editor - 4
The Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers (UG) has praised the United Party for National Development (UPND) government for the strides that have...
Read more

Repair works on the TAZARA railway line almost complete

Economy Support Editor - 6
Repair works on the damaged Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) Railway line across Chambeshi river in Muchinga Province, are nearing completion. Government has  engaged a Chinese company,  Jiangsu...
Read more

President Hichilema’s record historical – Mutale

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Former Muchinga Province Mayor and Provincial Patriotic Front(PF) Treasurer Thomas Mutale has hailed the United Party for National Development's good governance record within...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.