Lumezi District Commissioner Jimmy Phiri has handed over two egg incubators worth over K70 thousand to women cooperatives under the Enhanced Small-Holder Investment Programme (E-SLIP).

Mr Phiri assured cooperatives that government wants to empower cooperatives towards improving their financial and nutrition status, especially among women-led farmer groups through livestock production.

Mr Phiri told the women-led groups that government wants to reduce poverty and improve the lives of women in rural parts of the district.

“I am informed that 28 women cooperatives, each having a minimum membership of 60 individuals have been targeted to benefit from this empowerment,” he said.

He expressed confidence that empowering women with livestock production initiatives is the right step to eradicate poverty and gender inequalities in remote areas.

And speaking earlier, acting Livestock and Fisheries Coordinator Thuli N’gwane observed that the empowerment is expected to enhance the livelihoods of women in the district.

“This initiative will increase the revenue and finances of women and change the nutrition status at the household level.” He added.

Mr N’gwane explained that a total of 1,300 individuals drawn from 28 cooperatives, in Zumwanda and Chikomeni chiefdoms, are targeted beneficiaries of the livestock empowerment initiative.

He added that the 520 egg hatching capacity incubators will function as a pass-on empowerment initiative, as designed by the E-SLIP programme under the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

Meanwhile, Beauty Nyirenda from Chikomeni Association women’s cooperative stated that the incubator will assist to improve the production of chickens and consequently enhance revenue for the cooperative.

Mrs Nyirenda lauded the government for including women in development adding that the empowerment will address numerous challenges which they undergo as a number of them are breadwinners in households.