Economy
ZICTA tells people to report scammers

By Support Editor
The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has embarked on a consumer and public awareness programmes to curb fraudulent activities in the country.

ZICTA Consumer Protection Officer Jayne Chilumba urged consumers to be vigilant and report any scammers to help curb the increased cases of fraudulent reports in recent years.

Ms Chilumba said ZICTA is mandated to protect consumers and create awareness as stipulated in the ICT Act.

“This is why ZICTA and the three mobile providers have partnered to conduct awareness on digital financial services and fraud activities,” she said.

She said the ZICTA team through their visits in Luapula and Northern provinces  have noted the need to conduct sensitization as consumers are not aware of their rights.

  “We want the Zambian citizens to be responsible in the way they access and use the services offered by the mobile providers without facing challenges,” she said.

She further appealed to consumers to open up and raise the issues that they want to be addressed by ZICTA and the mobile providers.

 Kabuta resident Joseph Kabanda called on ZICTA to ensure the three mobile providers improve on their network.

